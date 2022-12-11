Phoebe Burgess shows off her chic fashion sense in a blue striped summer dress

Phoebe Burgess always puts on a great show when it comes to fashion.

And on Thursday, the podcaster looked chic in a summery blue striped dress as she ran errands near her home in Bowral, NSW.

The 33-year-old’s maxi dress featured exaggerated puff sleeves and a cinched waist with the fabric skimming her slender figure.

She added a pair of designer sunglasses to the look, along with a bright yellow shoulder bag.

Phoebe added a pair of strappy flat sandals and a silver bracelet to her on-trend ensemble.

For makeup, the blonde kept her natural palette with a soft pink lip gloss, and she wore her bob in soft layers.

The journalist pitched in during the outing and loaded a heavy black suitcase into the back of her car before heading back down the street.

It comes after Phoebe showed off her beautifully decorated Christmas tree as she joined her children in preparing for the silly season at her sprawling Bowral, NSWhome.

The podcaster and her children, Poppy, five, and her three-year-old son, Billy, hung glitter balls on the pine tree in images posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

The kids looked absolutely thrilled to get down to the fun task, with little Poppy climbing onto the sofa to hang trinkets from the higher branches.

“Tree is ready for 2022,” Phoebe wrote in her caption alongside the festive images.

“Now that the kids have a few Christmases under their belt, browsing the decorations with Mariah and Bubl in the background has become a real family tradition that they – in fact – remember,” she continued.

‘We finally made a tree full of our own little memories. @sardieh glass ornaments (Elsa tribute moments from Poppy), little dodgy cardboard snowmen, and glitter glue candy canes that Billy “made” at school alongside Pops’ glitter creations.

“And the huge, slightly creepy bearded Santa Claus head in blue velvet that Billy must have had last year.

“Them and the moments they hold, belong to us and our little life together, they are home,” she concluded.

The influencer shares her two children with her ex-husband, British footballer Sam Burgess, 33.