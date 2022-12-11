The No. 2 Horns clobber Arkansas-Pine Bluff 88-43 behind strong defense in the 2nd half

AUSTIN (AP) Christian Bishop scored 16 points off the bench and the Texas No. 2 held Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 13 points in the second half while earning an 88-43 win on Saturday.

Texas reached their highest ranking in more than a decade after starting 6-0 before losing in overtime to No. 17 Illinois earlier in the week in New York, their first out-of-state game. of origin. The Longhorns easily outplayed the Golden Lions on their way home.

Freshman Dillon Mitchell scored 13 points for Texas (7-1), mostly on dunks. Brock Cunningham scored a career-high 13 on 5-for-5 shooting, which included three 3-pointers. Texas’ top three scorers shot 18 of 22.

The first half that Brock played and (Bishop) played was elite, Texas coach Chris Beard said.

Bishop, who transferred from Creighton before last season, passed the 1,000 career points mark and now has 1,012. He was a starter for much of last season, but came off the bench at every game this season.

I’ve been playing basketball for a really long time now, Bishop said. It’s my fifth year, so if finally it happened.

Chris Greene scored 14 for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-8), who traded baskets with the Longhorns early on when the game saw nine lead changes in the first six minutes. The Golden Lions came close to 21-19 when Trejon Ware swept a 3-pointer.

Texas took control with a 21-6 run in the final eight minutes of halftime that started with a pair of baskets from Bishop, a tomahawk dunk from Mitchell and a 3-pointer from Arterio Morris.

Cunningham, who is normally a defensive stopper off the bench and returned for one final season as a graduate student, had a surprising first-half goal burst with 3 points.

Texas picked up the defense to start the second half, holding Pine Bluff to just one field goal in the first five minutes. Marcus Carr hit a 3-pointer and Dylan Disus’ layup pushed the lead to 56-32.

The Longhorns kept up the pressure defensively, constantly forcing turnovers and quick break points. The Longhorns scored 24 points on 22 turnovers from Pine Bluff. Mitchell’s breakaway dunk off a Carr steal made it 69-41 with 8 minutes left.

We knew it would be a tough challenge to score against these guys,” Pine Bluff coach Solomon Bozeman said. Their defense is on another level.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas Pine Bluff: The Golden Lions have nearly completed a brutal early-season portion of their schedule that included three Big 12 opponents and three more from the Big Ten and the SEC. This glove should prepare them to face their Southwest Conference schedule which begins in January.

Texas: Mitchell had a game-scoring game, shooting 6-for-7 that included five dunks from the 6-foot-8 forward who was one of the nation’s highest-rated rookies out of high school. Disturbing, however, is another subpar game from Disu. The starting forward has just seven points and two rebounds in the last two games.

TRIBUTE TO BLACKLOCK

The game was billed as the Jimmy Blacklock Classic as a tribute to the first black basketball player recruited to Texas. Blacklock led the Longhorns in scoring in 1970-71 and captained the team the following season when Texas won the Southwest Conference title and qualified for the NCAA Sweet 16 Tournaments. joined the Harlem Globetrotters in 1974 and played with them until 1987.

POLLING STATION

Texas can expect to drop in the standings after the loss to Illinois, but it probably won’t be far. The Longhorns still have an impressive early-season resume, with wins over Gonzaga and Creighton. Their best wins have come at home, and the Longhorns don’t have to leave the state again until the Big 12 begins road play in Oklahoma on Dec. 31.

NEXT

Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays Minnesota on Wednesday.

Texas hosts Rice on Monday night.