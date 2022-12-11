Men’s basketball cruises past Gallaudet at home





Next game: LUI 12/18/2022 | 2 p.m. Dec 18 (Sun) / 2 p.m. LUI Story HARRISONBURG, Va. — Twelve different players found the scoresheet Saturday night as James Madison returned home with an emphatic 106-43 victory over Gallaudet in non-conference men’s basketball at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. After a slow start, the Dukes (8-3) found their legs, using 13 straight first-half points and hitting 15 of their first 22 shots in the second half to blow things up for good. senior guard I go in morse code led a balanced scoring effort with 22 points, hitting six three-pointers for the first time in his college career as he tied his season with a high score. graduate ahead Alonzo Sule carded the first double-double of his JMU career, scoring 17 points and grabbing a record 11 boards, while a sophomore Terrence Edwards had 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. second striker Justin Amadi needed just 16 minutes to score 12 points and pull down six rebounds, shooting five of his six to raise his field goal percentage to 73.9 percent in 2022-23. His current career mark of 67.3% is on course to break the JMU program record. In total, the Dukes had 31 assists on 39 field goals, their most assists in a single game since setting a program record with 39 last season against Carlow. Gallaudet guard Rory Lewis led the way for the Bison with 11 points left and three rebounds. HOW DID IT HAPPEN

First half The Dukes started slow, hitting just three of their first nine shots on the night as they held an 8-7 lead, but Edwards then drove for a layup that started a 13-0 run. Five different players scored throughout the stretch to give JMU a 21-7 lead with 8:46 to go and the Dukes would lead by double digits the rest of the way. JMU continued to extend their lead, with a further eight points in a row, taking the lead to 27 before the teams found themselves at half-time at 45-20. Second part JMU came out of the break stronger, hitting five of their next eight three-pointers and 15 of 22 attempts overall, eventually using a 19-0 run over 3:08 to take an 82-31 lead at 11: 12 mark . Gallaudet would only close the gap below 50 once more as the Dukes saw victory. QUICK KEYS – The Dukes’ Saturday night roster (Morse, Freidel, Molson, Wooden, Amadi) was their eighth different start this season.

– Certified guard Takal Molson filled the stat sheet with seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals despite shooting just one of his four.

– JMU’s 45 three-point attempts set a new program record, surpassing 40 attempts against Carlow on November 10, 2021.

– Junior guard Noah Freidel set a new career high with four interceptions on the night. NEXT The Dukes will be away next week before hosting LIU at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for their final non-conference home contest. Tipping is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Harrisonburg.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jmusports.com/news/2022/12/10/mens-basketball-cruises-past-gallaudet-at-home.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos