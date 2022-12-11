Anne Fontaine | Fashion designer and businesswoman

Fashion designer Anne FontaineThe latest collection in the collection, presented at OC Fashion Week, is all about your wardrobe basics.

IIt all started with an old trunk of vintage white shirts.

After this great discovery, renowned fashion designer Anne Fontaine takes over the family business, making the white shirt the essential of the women’s wardrobe. Recently debuted in OC Fashion Weekwe wanted to give ICONIC readers the full story of Anne Fontaine. ON ANNE FONTAINE Born in 1971 to a Franco-German father and a Brazilian mother, Fontaines spent most of his childhood in Rio de Janeiro. A growing love for the country and ecology, Fontaine lived six months in the Amazon rainforest at just 17 years old. But Fontaine had two sides because she also liked to draw fashion sketches, so at 20, heading to France for school, where she met her husband. It was in France that Fontaine discovered the mentioned trunk filled with white shirts. While some might donate and move on, Fontaine saw a business opportunity and his famous white shirt clothing line was born. Since, world fame Anne Fontaine has become the effortlessly chic lifestyle brand, with a full wardrobe of accessories and more, all created around the white shirt.

White has a lot of symbolic meaning in Brazil, where it is the color of happiness and brings good luck, Fontaine told The Huffington Post.

Its pieces are sold in 60 retail stores worldwide and distributed in several hundred multi-brands. Never forgetting her roots, she is committed to the protection of Brazilian forests with the Anne Fontaine Foundation created in 2011. It has since branched out into other colors, keeping it mostly neutral with a touch of accent color. Many of her designs include eco-friendly elements, as well as a chic, recyclable eco-bag that customers can purchase with all proceeds going to the Anne Fontaine Foundation. During the past OC Fashion Week, Fontaine debuted a number of gorgeous ready-to-wear dresses, bags, shoes and more, with a focus on black and white, black and beige and plain black. Here are the details. ANNE FONTAINE IN OC FASHION WEEK

Launched in 2005 by a group of fashion students and has grown ever since, recently receiving authentication by the Council of fashion designers from America. OC Fashion Week is a showcase for fashion designer Talent. From photographers to models to startups, this is the place for unique fashion and retail, if not creferred to as California's luxury market by owner and president Kathryn Marino. The event took place from September 6 to 10. On the fifth day, the dynamic show of emerging talent from around the world took place at Soka Founders Hall World Peace Lake where the Anne Fontaines collection got its start. Not too far from the modern and feminine white shirt tree at OC Fashion Week, we saw a focus on black and white, with a hint of beige. Our favorite feature is probably that the models with the Anne Fontaine were very diverse, which is a focal point of OC Fashion Week.

I love that we embraced diversity from the start, whether it was having LGBQ models or a multicultural team of artists, makeup artists, hairstylists and models, said President Kathryn Marino . Shoutout LA. We never needed to create a new program in 2020 because our show has always been diverse since its inception. The models featured more formal designs such as cocktails, but also featured versatile accessories perfect for a ladies night out, true to the Fontaine style that can easily transition from daytime to playtime.

Some of these beautiful models are available for purchase on the Anne Fontaine website. You can see the Fall 2022 collection, accessories and more at AnneFontaine.com.