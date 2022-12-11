Carol Vorderman shows off her gorgeous curves in a skintight leather dress

Carol Vorderman made quite an appearance on The Big Narstie Show on Friday night where she performed a cheeky rap about her posterior.

The Countdown star, 61, made sure all eyes were on her during the show as she wore a busty skintight camel leather dress that showed off her gorgeous curves.

She completed the look with a sexy black lace top and huge heels while opting for a bouncy blow-dry and glamorous makeup.

Wow! Carol Vorderman made quite an appearance on The Big Narstie Show on Friday night where she performed a cheeky rap about her posterior

On the show, she performed a rap on her behind that read, ’40 years on TV, I’m the golden girl!

“When it comes to math I’m the beauty with the brains, I only get high when I’m flying in my plane.”

“Narstie, I could teach you if you need a lesson – don’t spend the lesson staring at my ass.”

The look: The Countdown star, 61, made sure all eyes were on her during the show as she wore a busty camel leather bodycon dress that showed off her gorgeous curves

Enjoy! She completed the look with a sexy black lace top and huge heels while opting for a bouncy blow-dry and glamorous makeup.

Carol finished with a playful slap on her butt as the crowd went wild over her unexpected talent.

She appeared on the show alongside sports promoter Eddie Hearn and TV presenter Scarlett Moffatt.

It comes after earlier this week Carol blushed on Friday’s episode of This Morning as she was teased by co-star Gyles Brandreth.

The star appeared on the show with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for a segment on dating advice, where she honed her knowledge on dating over the festive season.

LOL: On the show, she did a rap on her behind that said, “When it comes to math, I’m the beauty with the brains, I only get high when I’m flying in my plane.” ‘Narstie, I could teach you if you need a lesson – don’t spend the lesson staring at my ass’

And during the appearance, Gyles joked that the star had ‘so many boyfriends’ and had to choose one to kick out at Christmas – as Carol laughed and denied the claims.

Introducing the segment, which invited viewers to call and chat with Gyles and Carol about their festive dating issues, the latter implied that many couples go their separate ways during the holiday season.

“A lot of people break up over Christmas. Should we break up before? Do you go in there knowing maybe that’s what’s going to happen? Divorce lawyers are very active in January,” a- she explained.

Unexpected: Carol finished by patting her on the butt as the crowd went crazy over her unexpected talent

And unable to resist a jibe, Gyles stepped in to note that Carol didn’t have that problem – as he was referring to her “many boyfriends”.

Joking that there was “such a wide range”, the broadcaster said: “She has so many boyfriends that she plays the role of passing the package and whoever ends up holding the package has to leave the house “. That’s how she photographs them.

“Just make it up as you go,” Carol said, silencing Gyles, while hosts Holly and Phil let each other laugh.

Gyles was referring to the presenter’s recent revelation that she is dating “many men” and “feels free”, which she detailed during an appearance on Loose Women.

Jokes: This comes after earlier this week Carol blushed on Friday’s episode of This Morning as she was teased by co-star Gyles Brandreth about her ‘many boyfriends’

When asked about her approach to having “special friends” in her life instead of a boyfriend or a husband, she replied, “When you grow up as a young girl, you tells you that you should have a partner and that suits a lot of people.

“But we all have wives and girlfriends who are getting older and going, ‘I wouldn’t mind if (my partner and I) lived in separate houses.’

“I feel free,” she added.

Also during the candid chat, Carol opened up about where her confidence came from, saying growing up in poverty and seeing her mum have bad relationships gave her the instinct to ‘survive’.