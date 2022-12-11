Fashion
Carol Vorderman shows off her gorgeous curves in a skintight leather dress
Carol Vorderman shows off her gorgeous curves in a skin-tight leather dress as she performs a cheeky rap about her famous posterior on The Big Narstie Show
Carol Vorderman made quite an appearance on The Big Narstie Show on Friday night where she performed a cheeky rap about her posterior.
The Countdown star, 61, made sure all eyes were on her during the show as she wore a busty skintight camel leather dress that showed off her gorgeous curves.
She completed the look with a sexy black lace top and huge heels while opting for a bouncy blow-dry and glamorous makeup.
Wow! Carol Vorderman made quite an appearance on The Big Narstie Show on Friday night where she performed a cheeky rap about her posterior
On the show, she performed a rap on her behind that read, ’40 years on TV, I’m the golden girl!
“When it comes to math I’m the beauty with the brains, I only get high when I’m flying in my plane.”
“Narstie, I could teach you if you need a lesson – don’t spend the lesson staring at my ass.”
The look: The Countdown star, 61, made sure all eyes were on her during the show as she wore a busty camel leather bodycon dress that showed off her gorgeous curves
Enjoy! She completed the look with a sexy black lace top and huge heels while opting for a bouncy blow-dry and glamorous makeup.
Carol finished with a playful slap on her butt as the crowd went wild over her unexpected talent.
She appeared on the show alongside sports promoter Eddie Hearn and TV presenter Scarlett Moffatt.
It comes after earlier this week Carol blushed on Friday’s episode of This Morning as she was teased by co-star Gyles Brandreth.
The star appeared on the show with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for a segment on dating advice, where she honed her knowledge on dating over the festive season.
LOL: On the show, she did a rap on her behind that said, “When it comes to math, I’m the beauty with the brains, I only get high when I’m flying in my plane.” ‘Narstie, I could teach you if you need a lesson – don’t spend the lesson staring at my ass’
And during the appearance, Gyles joked that the star had ‘so many boyfriends’ and had to choose one to kick out at Christmas – as Carol laughed and denied the claims.
Introducing the segment, which invited viewers to call and chat with Gyles and Carol about their festive dating issues, the latter implied that many couples go their separate ways during the holiday season.
“A lot of people break up over Christmas. Should we break up before? Do you go in there knowing maybe that’s what’s going to happen? Divorce lawyers are very active in January,” a- she explained.
Unexpected: Carol finished by patting her on the butt as the crowd went crazy over her unexpected talent
And unable to resist a jibe, Gyles stepped in to note that Carol didn’t have that problem – as he was referring to her “many boyfriends”.
Joking that there was “such a wide range”, the broadcaster said: “She has so many boyfriends that she plays the role of passing the package and whoever ends up holding the package has to leave the house “. That’s how she photographs them.
“Just make it up as you go,” Carol said, silencing Gyles, while hosts Holly and Phil let each other laugh.
Gyles was referring to the presenter’s recent revelation that she is dating “many men” and “feels free”, which she detailed during an appearance on Loose Women.
Jokes: This comes after earlier this week Carol blushed on Friday’s episode of This Morning as she was teased by co-star Gyles Brandreth about her ‘many boyfriends’
When asked about her approach to having “special friends” in her life instead of a boyfriend or a husband, she replied, “When you grow up as a young girl, you tells you that you should have a partner and that suits a lot of people.
“But we all have wives and girlfriends who are getting older and going, ‘I wouldn’t mind if (my partner and I) lived in separate houses.’
“I feel free,” she added.
Also during the candid chat, Carol opened up about where her confidence came from, saying growing up in poverty and seeing her mum have bad relationships gave her the instinct to ‘survive’.
Honest: Gyles was referring to the presenter’s recent revelation that she is dating ‘multiple men’ and ‘feels free’, which she detailed during an appearance on Loose Women
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11523809/Carol-Vorderman-shows-gorgeous-curves-skintight-leather-dress.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Michigan Football’s 2024 recruiting class continues to climb
- Carol Vorderman shows off her gorgeous curves in a skintight leather dress
- China, Arab states agree to enhance cooperation during Xi’s visit
- The European Union is concerned about Turkey’s ties with Russia
- PM Modi pays tribute to Subramania Bharathi
- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary declared favorite among neutral Bigg Boss audience – Planet Bollywood
- Building a research network for quantum annealing computation and information using Google Scholar data
- Can breast cancer recurrence be detected with AI technology? – BBC News
- A ship stuck in the waves of the sea in Indonesia? Find out the truth about viral video – fact check
- Trump attacks Jewish leaders amid Kanye West and Nick Fuentes dinner fallout
- Four Sri Lankans named in USA Squad for the O50s Cricket World Cup
- Official! Best Bollywood Actress Confirmed as ‘Chandramukhi 2’ Heroine