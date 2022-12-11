Cowboys Down Louisiana Tech in mainstream fashion, 92-65

The Wyoming Cowboys were firing on all cylinders in a 92-65 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night at the Laramie Arena-Auditorium. The Pokes held the Bulldogs scoreless for six minutes in the first half and shot 56% from the field in the first 20 minutes en route to the second straight victory in the Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming had 20 assists on the night for the second most this season. The Pokes had assists on 20 of 29 baskets on the night.

“Collectively as a group, this is what winning looks like,” said UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “I think I’ve found guys who can play connected, and we saw that today and when you only turn the ball over five times, that’s elite. We needed that energy from our fans that were in the Arena-Auditorium tonight. It was the difference between LA Tech coming back and making it a game and at no time did they come back in the game because of this great energy from our fans.”

The Pokes were led by Noah Reynolds and Brendan Wenzel with 20 points each. Reynolds has scored 75 points in his last three games, while adding four assists on the night. Wenzel matched a career high in the contest and tied a career high with five three-pointers. Hunter Maldonado added 13 points, passing Josh Adams for sixth in career scoring at Wyoming. Kenny Foster added 12 points for consecutive double-digit games. Jeremy Oden added 11 points off the bench, as Wyoming had five players in double figures for the first time since opening the season.

Wyoming shot 52% from the field in the contest and held the Bulldogs to 43%. Wyoming hit 14 threes on the night while shooting 40%. The Pokes also had a 34-28 advantage on the glass and scored 12 points on second chances. Wyoming has recorded five turnovers to say the least since registering five against Utah Valley on Dec. 11, 2021.

“Our guys understood the game plan and what they were trying to do defensively,” Linder said. “The energy was good, and the intensity from the players and the crowd was excellent.”

Both teams traded threes in the opening ninety seconds of the game. After baskets that included a slam of Kenny Foster but the teams would go scoreless for two minutes until Wenzel made it 11-7 for Wyoming with 15 minutes left in the half.

Wenzel added his third triple of the game for a 16-9 lead in the 13th minute of the first quarter. Noah Reynolds would add a game and a in the transition of a Nate Barnart to block. Jeremy Oden made it a 10-point game at 22-12 with a triple with 11:21 left in the frame.

Foster would score five straight with an offensive glass layup and a three for a 30-15 lead with nine minutes remaining. Both teams again went scoreless for over two minutes until Reynolds hit an acrobatic layup from Reynolds, making it 32-17 with six and a half minutes left in the first half. time. Foster would make it a 20-point game two minutes later with an And-one play and Wenzel added gifts for a 39-17 game with less than four minutes left. Wyoming held the Bulldogs scoreless for nearly six minutes.

The Pokes closed the half on a 5-1 run and took a 44-24 lead at the break. The Cowboys shot 56% from the field in the half and held the Bulldogs to 36%.

Xavier DuSell , who opened the first half with a triple added his second of the game and made it 47-24 as both offenses struggled in the first three minutes of the second half. LA Tech would hit three straight, but the Pokes still took advantage of a 55-33 after a three-ball from Maldonado four and a half minutes into the second period. Maldonado passed Josh Adams for sixth in UW career scoring with the basket.

Oden helped the Pokes push the lead to 25 points with a slam alley-oop on a flat of Ethan Anderson . Louisiana Tech added a game and one and made it 62-39 with just over 12 minutes remaining. The Poke fueled by making four of five shots took a 73-46 game on a Foster layup with less than nine minutes left in the game.

Wenzel knocked down his fifth three of the game and Maldonado added two free throws for an 81-59 game with less than five minutes left. The Bulldogs would make six of seven shots, but the Pokes would hold a 20-plus lead in the final minutes and walk away with the 92-65 victory. It was the second-biggest win of the season since winning by 33 points in the season opener.

Louisiana Tech was led by David Green with 21 points on the night. He was 7 of 9 in the field for the night.

The Pokes travel to Chicago to face Dayton next Saturday at the United Center in a contest on CBS Sports Network.