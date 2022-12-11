Zoey Deutch Chicly Amp Up A Little Black Dress With Pointed Toe Pumps – Footwear News





Zoey Deutch showed up on the red carpet at Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 at Madison Square Garden yesterday in New York City. The ‘Vampire Academy’ actor made waves in his version of the little black dress, the chic modernized style with silver accents.

Zoey Deutch attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for iHeartRadio Deutch’s dress was made of an elegant velvety fabric and featured a strapless corseted bodice and a short but daring side slit. A swirling silver shape replaced the negative space created by the side slit, giving the otherwise plain black dress a dynamic and certainly eye-catching detail that completely altered the silhouette of the star. Highlighting the silver accents, Deutch layered a matching metal bracelet, rings and diamond-encrusted necklace that brought the bling in a major way. The fashionista punctuated her look with a metallic manicure and wore her blonde tresses in a simple center part for good measure. Related Going for a sharp yet classic addition to her ensemble, Deutch wore a pair of shiny black pointed toe pumps. The pair featured thin, approximately 3-4 inch heels, triangular toes, and sturdy construction that offered the “Why him?” actress a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a tried and true choice of many celebrities for its endless versatility and array of colorful iterations. When it comes to footwear, Deutch often wears sleek heels on the red carpet. The ‘Not Okay’ actress can regularly be seen in pointy-toe pumps by Roger Vivier, as well as platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin. When off duty, she wears Veja, Nike and Converse sneakers, as well as Prada and Birkenstock sandals. Deutch is also a staple in the fashion world, appearing in Fendi’s first Peekaboo handbag campaign and front row for brands like Tory Burch, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and more during Fashion Month. .

Zoey Deutch attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for iHeartRadio PICTURES: Check out all the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

