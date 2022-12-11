Denver officials provide update on migrants who arrived in Denver last week, say clothing is urgently needed | Denver Metro News





After an unexpected influx of migrants arrived in Denver last week, city officials and agencies are continuing efforts to shelter people and provide them with clothing. The city and county of Denver released an update on their efforts to shelter migrants entering the city this week. On Saturday they said: 152 migrants are housed in the city’s emergency shelter

48 migrants have been relocated to a church-run accommodation site

41 additional migrants arrived at local homeless shelters overnight

73 migrants are currently preparing for reunification to connect with family or friends and leave the city-run emergency shelter

13 migrants left the city-run emergency shelter on their own The city said in the statement that it has established a drop-off location for physical donations at Iglesia Ciudad de Dios at 5255 W. Warren Ave. in Denver. Donations are accepted on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The city said there was strong demand for new adult clothing in sizes small, medium and large. There is a particular need for medium sizes among men and women as well as a need for winter clothing. Items needed urgently include: Your morning recap of the night’s breaking news and stories to follow throughout the day. Hit! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. New men’s and women’s underwear

New sports bras for women

Long-sleeved shirts (men’s, women’s and unisex)

Jeans (men and women with a special need of medium size)

New socks (men and women)

New sweatshirts and sweatpants (small, medium and large men and women)

Closed Toe Athletic Shoes (Men, Women, Boys, Girls, Infants)

Shoelaces

Winter coats and sweaters (men, women, children, babies) The migrants are coming from the southern border, the Denver Emergency Management Office said. Little is known about the migrants or their source. The mayor’s office says it doesn’t believe a border state, like Texas, sent them to Colorado. Denver has a reputation for being welcoming to immigrants. During the 2019 crisis on the southern border with Mexico, the city accepted three buses and created 72-hour shelters for people. Denver and Aurora are known as refugee cities, Casa de Paz executive director Andrea Loya said in a previous interview. And as a state, we attract immigrant communities. Mayra Juarez Denis withHumanitarian Center, a non-profit organization working with migrants, told 9News that some of them were looking for work and fleeing danger in their home countries. Most of the people she spoke to said they were from Venezuela. The city is asking for support in its efforts from local faith groups, non-profit organizations and private sector partners. Entities interested in getting involved can contact the Emergency Operations Center at [email protected]

