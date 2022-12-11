After two years without a show, Céline Womens returns to the physical and to Los Angeles





LOS ANGELES- Céline returned to the catwalks for her women’s collection for the first time since … [+] March 2020. Photo courtesy of Celine There were a lot of firsts this month in fashion. Dior unveiled its men’s pre-fall collection for the first time at the Pyramids of Giza, Chanel is the very first European luxury house to have a show in sub-Saharan Africa on Thursday, and also on Thursday Celine held its first physical show since the start of the pandemic in 2020. What is interesting is that Hedi Slimane, creative director of the brand, did not choose the city of lights to tell the sartorial story of his winter 2023 women’s collection, he chose the city of angels, a town he once called home. Located in a Los Angeles landmark, the Wiltern Theater, which sits at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Western Avenue. Built in 1931, its Art Deco character perfectly suited the story that Slimane chose to tell last night with the new collection. Paris Jackson, Courtney Love and Paris Hilton; Emma Roberts, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh … [+] Sperry; and, Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley. Getty Celine has animated digital fashion shows, mainly from the south of France. The house has chosen not to return to physical shows, even when other brands have chosen to do so. Among the 1,500 attendees were two of the summer’s top hit actors, Austin Butler and Miles Teller, as well as Dustin Hoffman, Emma Roberts, Brie Larson, Cindy Crawford, Shaun White and Courtney Cox. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Hedi Slimane’s quintessential cape paired with skinny leather pants and leather boots is a mix of … [+] Parisian chic and American sensibility. Photo courtesy of Celine The Age of Indianness themed collection is oh-so Hedi Slimane. Skinny pants, leather pants, denim pants, tailored blazers, trench coats, and Parisian chic with American sensibility describe the collection. The looks are tailored to the thin frame. Karl Lagerfeld comments that he loves the Slimanes aesthetic so much that one of the reasons he was motivated to lose weight was to be able to fit into designer clothes. Slimane created sparkly evening gowns and gold and silver dresses as a nod to Y2K LA. These dresses fit over the bodice and some dress in an A-line fashion or are fitted as they go down. For those familiar with Slimane, his designs are predictable, taken somewhere between the 60s, 70s and 80s with heavy hints of flared pants, tailored jackets and shag coats. Its design style shows in the looks. Men’s looks are included in the collection. Photo courtesy of Celine Looks for men included flamboyant numbers like a silver pinstripe suit with a black retro mesh top. Hide that from Harry Styles because it looks like something he’s jumping on. Other masculine looks were suits with skinny ties and ankle boots. According Business in vogue, Slimane may have his sights set on returning to Los Angeles, which the publication says may be allowed with his ironclad contract at Celine that gives him creative freedom. We see it more and more in Los Angeles.

