7 Winter Fashion Trends You Should Try If You’re Over 60, Stylists Say

Whether you love fashion or find it intimidating, if you’re older, you might think the new looks you see on the catwalks and city streets are just for younger people. That’s not true, of course. Everyone (and every body) has preferences based on personal style and what the mirror reveals, but some help fashion experts can go a long way. That’s why we consulted stylists on winter fashion trends you should try if you’re over 60, from leather skirts (yes, really!) to a go-anywhere coat. Keep reading to refresh your cold weather wardrobe.

READ NEXT: 5 tips for wearing jeans if you’re over 60, according to style experts.

1

Wide pants and jeans

There’s nothing wrong with some basics, straight jeansbut for something a little more fun and ready to go out, check out this season’s wide leg pants and jeans.

“The best way to incorporate this silhouette is to tuck in your tops,” advises Jodie Filogomofounder of Jodie’s touch of style. “A lot of my older friends think it’s not good for their body shape, but there are ways to do it for every shape.”

And according to Andie Sobratoa personal stylist and image consultant, “Paired with a simple sweater/turtleneck and slipper, woolen pants (in any color) never go out of style.” She calls these pants “the epitome of elegance” and says it ups the ante if you go for a monochromatic look with a matching top.

2

Bold Boots

The big, bad black boot has had a really long time, and it’s a great way to achieve an on-trend look that feels effortless. In addition, they are comfortable and weather resistant.

Think “trendy” combat boots or biker boots, with chunky lug soles or flat platforms. “Look for toned down versions with less hardware, or no hardware at all,” advises Elisabeth Kosicha New York-based certified image stylist and founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling. “Try the quintessential three-quarter biker boot upper to keep the look fresh and authentic. If the trend seems too intimidating, start with a minimalist leather boot with a chunky lug sole to channel the vibe.”

The story continues

READ NEXT: 5 tips for wearing boots over 65, according to style experts.

3

Oversized Blazers

Oversized blazers, structured or unstructured, long or cropped, have also been trending for the past few seasons, and this year’s versions are a winter wardrobe staple. Wear them over turtlenecks or sweaters on colder days, t-shirts for a sportier look, or as a topper to put on your own style and a warm layer evening wear.

“Oversized blazers are light enough to keep you sweat-free while still keeping you warm during December chills,” notes Holly Reimerfashion designer and co-founder of Iconic Celebrity Outfits. “You can choose a plaid blazer for a casual brunch or silk blazers for a sophisticated night out.”

Sobrato sings the praises of a cropped tweed blazer. “It has an elegant presence but is also classy and flattering for someone of a certain age. It’s a great accessory that makes a dull outfit look elevated.”

And Joseph counts, CEO and Founder from HiStylePicks, is one of today’s knit blazers that are comfortable and cozy. “Instead of wearing a denim jacket, consider wearing one.”

4

Long skirts

Given the current resurgence of 90s fashion, Melissa Fiorentinostylist and trendsetter at cake stylesays she sees a lot of long skirts on the track. “This skirt length is perfect for winter, and you can layer comfy tights underneath for extra warmth,” she explains. “To keep the look modern and comfortable, get a maxi skirt in a stretchy, neutral-colored fabric like jersey that drapes beautifully.”

Kosich adds that long skirts are “a less bohemian, more elegant silhouette for the over-60s.” She suggests pairing them with “a cropped jacket, chunky sweater, or belted blazer in the same color to create an elongating monochromatic column.” Bonus points if you wear those big biker boots!

For more style tips delivered straight to your inbox, Subscribe to our daily newsletter.

5

Leather midi skirts

The flared leather midi skirt is a trendy trend this winter. The good news is that it’s a room that suits everyone.

“A midi skirt is a very classic, lifted piece that looks great at any age,” says Sobrato. “In particular, a leather midi with an A-line shape is structured yet feminine and creates a very modern but not overly trendy look. Paired best with a pair of high suede boots, you’ll look young and stylish during your winter events.

Filogomo recommends adding other leather parts, true or false, to go “from frumpy to fabulous”. In addition to skirts, she suggests pants and dresses.

6

Above

An overcoat may cost more than other clothes, but you’ll be looking for it often in cooler weatherand it shows off your style no matter what you’re wearing underneath.

“A luxury overcoat is something I recommend to all women for winter, but for my 60-year-old clients, an overcoat [levels up] a classic outfit times 10,” says Sobrato. “Although a woolen overcoat is a more expensive investment, it will last you for years and pay dividends for holiday events.” Although she loves a colored coat camel, Sobrato also notes that you can use a colored coat to liven up a neutral outfit.

The trench coat is another version of the overcoat that transitions easily from season to season. “The classic trench coat is back in the spotlight but with unexpected twists like puff sleeves, ruffles and florals,” Kosich shares. “Buy more understated lines if you’re over 60, but if you’re a risk-taker, opt for smaller prints, patterns, pockets and lapels so you don’t dominate. Consider a cropped trench with waist or full length below the knee to maintain the most flattering proportions.”

seven

Frilly

Speaking of ruffles, this feminine frilly detail has found its way onto everything from hemlines to sleeves and necklines.

Caitlyn Parishfounder and CEO of Cicinia bridesmaid brand, suggests ruffles as a great way to mix in unexpected elements in your wardrobe. “Try ruffled hems or mixed textures to make a statement and stay on trend.”