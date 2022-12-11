Fashion
7 Winter Fashion Trends You Should Try If You’re Over 60, Stylists Say
Whether you love fashion or find it intimidating, if you’re older, you might think the new looks you see on the catwalks and city streets are just for younger people. That’s not true, of course. Everyone (and every body) has preferences based on personal style and what the mirror reveals, but some help fashion experts can go a long way. That’s why we consulted stylists on winter fashion trends you should try if you’re over 60, from leather skirts (yes, really!) to a go-anywhere coat. Keep reading to refresh your cold weather wardrobe.
READ NEXT: 5 tips for wearing jeans if you’re over 60, according to style experts.
1
Wide pants and jeans
There’s nothing wrong with some basics, straight jeansbut for something a little more fun and ready to go out, check out this season’s wide leg pants and jeans.
“The best way to incorporate this silhouette is to tuck in your tops,” advises Jodie Filogomofounder of Jodie’s touch of style. “A lot of my older friends think it’s not good for their body shape, but there are ways to do it for every shape.”
And according to Andie Sobratoa personal stylist and image consultant, “Paired with a simple sweater/turtleneck and slipper, woolen pants (in any color) never go out of style.” She calls these pants “the epitome of elegance” and says it ups the ante if you go for a monochromatic look with a matching top.
2
Bold Boots
The big, bad black boot has had a really long time, and it’s a great way to achieve an on-trend look that feels effortless. In addition, they are comfortable and weather resistant.
Think “trendy” combat boots or biker boots, with chunky lug soles or flat platforms. “Look for toned down versions with less hardware, or no hardware at all,” advises Elisabeth Kosicha New York-based certified image stylist and founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling. “Try the quintessential three-quarter biker boot upper to keep the look fresh and authentic. If the trend seems too intimidating, start with a minimalist leather boot with a chunky lug sole to channel the vibe.”
READ NEXT: 5 tips for wearing boots over 65, according to style experts.
3
Oversized Blazers
Oversized blazers, structured or unstructured, long or cropped, have also been trending for the past few seasons, and this year’s versions are a winter wardrobe staple. Wear them over turtlenecks or sweaters on colder days, t-shirts for a sportier look, or as a topper to put on your own style and a warm layer evening wear.
“Oversized blazers are light enough to keep you sweat-free while still keeping you warm during December chills,” notes Holly Reimerfashion designer and co-founder of Iconic Celebrity Outfits. “You can choose a plaid blazer for a casual brunch or silk blazers for a sophisticated night out.”
Sobrato sings the praises of a cropped tweed blazer. “It has an elegant presence but is also classy and flattering for someone of a certain age. It’s a great accessory that makes a dull outfit look elevated.”
And Joseph counts, CEO and Founder from HiStylePicks, is one of today’s knit blazers that are comfortable and cozy. “Instead of wearing a denim jacket, consider wearing one.”
4
Long skirts
Given the current resurgence of 90s fashion, Melissa Fiorentinostylist and trendsetter at cake stylesays she sees a lot of long skirts on the track. “This skirt length is perfect for winter, and you can layer comfy tights underneath for extra warmth,” she explains. “To keep the look modern and comfortable, get a maxi skirt in a stretchy, neutral-colored fabric like jersey that drapes beautifully.”
Kosich adds that long skirts are “a less bohemian, more elegant silhouette for the over-60s.” She suggests pairing them with “a cropped jacket, chunky sweater, or belted blazer in the same color to create an elongating monochromatic column.” Bonus points if you wear those big biker boots!
For more style tips delivered straight to your inbox, Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
5
Leather midi skirts
The flared leather midi skirt is a trendy trend this winter. The good news is that it’s a room that suits everyone.
“A midi skirt is a very classic, lifted piece that looks great at any age,” says Sobrato. “In particular, a leather midi with an A-line shape is structured yet feminine and creates a very modern but not overly trendy look. Paired best with a pair of high suede boots, you’ll look young and stylish during your winter events.
Filogomo recommends adding other leather parts, true or false, to go “from frumpy to fabulous”. In addition to skirts, she suggests pants and dresses.
6
Above
An overcoat may cost more than other clothes, but you’ll be looking for it often in cooler weatherand it shows off your style no matter what you’re wearing underneath.
“A luxury overcoat is something I recommend to all women for winter, but for my 60-year-old clients, an overcoat [levels up] a classic outfit times 10,” says Sobrato. “Although a woolen overcoat is a more expensive investment, it will last you for years and pay dividends for holiday events.” Although she loves a colored coat camel, Sobrato also notes that you can use a colored coat to liven up a neutral outfit.
The trench coat is another version of the overcoat that transitions easily from season to season. “The classic trench coat is back in the spotlight but with unexpected twists like puff sleeves, ruffles and florals,” Kosich shares. “Buy more understated lines if you’re over 60, but if you’re a risk-taker, opt for smaller prints, patterns, pockets and lapels so you don’t dominate. Consider a cropped trench with waist or full length below the knee to maintain the most flattering proportions.”
seven
Frilly
Speaking of ruffles, this feminine frilly detail has found its way onto everything from hemlines to sleeves and necklines.
Caitlyn Parishfounder and CEO of Cicinia bridesmaid brand, suggests ruffles as a great way to mix in unexpected elements in your wardrobe. “Try ruffled hems or mixed textures to make a statement and stay on trend.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/7-winter-fashion-trends-try-160837218.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 7 Winter Fashion Trends You Should Try If You’re Over 60, Stylists Say
- VinFast prepares up to $2 billion stock offering as it builds $4 billion auto plant in North Carolina
- Young entrepreneur graduates from Google Academy
- Wignyo Rahadi tells President Joko Widodo that he loves his Kediri Ikat fabric clothing designs
- Get out of social truth, focus on political battles
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Maharashtra Samriddhi Mahamarg
- Twitter restarts subscriber services after debacle
- US Coast Guard Training Center welcomes new graduates
- After two years without a show, Céline Womens returns to the physical and to Los Angeles
- Haberman says “the ball is in the DOJ’s court” after the judge refused to hold Trump in contempt
- Xi Jinping meets Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati
- What Brittney Griner’s Prisoner Exchange Says About Russia-US RelationsExBulletin