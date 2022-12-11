Activists dress up as birds and trees to rally at COP15 climate summit





Activists dressed up as wildlife to draw attention to endangered species. Montreal: Hundreds of people braved sub-zero temperatures on Saturday to march through the streets of Montreal, the host city of this year’s UN biodiversity summit, demanding a strong new deal to protect nature worldwide. Wearing costumes resembling birds, trees and caribou, activists said the COP15 summit may fall short of the urgency of the problem, with an estimated 1 million species of plants, insects and d other animals currently threatened with extinction. “We are inside the negotiations, we see what is happening and it is clearly not enough in relation to our ambitions and our priorities,” said Esmeralda Wirtz, of the Global Youth Biodiversity Network, who came from Belgium to attend the summit. “That’s why it’s important to be on the streets today.” Delegates from 193 countries at the summit envision 24 goals, including reducing pollution and protecting 30% of the world’s land and seas by 2030. “Governments have had years to reach the agreement we need to save our planet’s biodiversity from extinction,” said Oscar Soria, campaign manager at Avaaz, a global civic movement that helped organize Saturday’s march. With the draft agreement still being negotiated, Soria feared there would not be enough time for an ambitious deal before the summit closes on December 19. “They turned COP15 into a dead end,” Soria said. Police on horseback, bicycles and on foot patrolled the perimeter of the peaceful march, from its start in Mount Royal Park in Montreal to the city’s downtown, where COP15 will be held from 7 to 19 december. The march through Montreal also saw strong calls to protect human rights, especially those of indigenous groups who for years have worked to prevent the loss of nature on their lands. Arkilaus Kladit, a member of the Knasaimos-Tehit tribe, traveled to Montreal from West Papua, Indonesia. Clad in a thick black parka against midday temperatures of -7 degrees Celsius (19 degrees Fahrenheit), Kladit told Reuters via a translator that illegal logging and development activities were threatening his country’s forests. Country ministers are joining negotiations next week in Montreal in hopes of adopting an agreement to guide conservation to 2030 and beyond. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra picks up from Baldevpura of Rajasthan

