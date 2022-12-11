World Baseball and Softball Confederation

At this time last week, the Australian men’s national softball team was celebrates his second WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup title after defeating Canada in a 2022 Super Final at Rosedale Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

And while the celebrations in Australia were huge, there was also a lot to celebrate when it came to the 17th edition of the first international men’s softball tournament.

softball celebration

As WBSC Softball Division Chairman Craig Cress said, the world had been treated to “world-class softball” and “it was a wonderful way for international men’s softball to return to the field after so many months of absence”.

All the teams provided “great entertainment and drama, as they fought for the World Championship title. Congratulations to the Australian winners and all the teams who made this 17th edition of the Softball World Cup men’s WBSC such a memorable tournament.”

Cress gave a special mention to the field crews for making softball possible during the event given the difficult weather and sent a “huge thank you” to all the fans and supporters who had watched via GameTime.sport worldwide and present. “Our sport has a great following and it’s that passionate support from all of you that helps our athletes perform on the world stage and inspire future generations,” Cress said.

Memorable media

In addition to record viewership via GameTime, the 2022 WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup enjoyed impressive global media coverage, especially in the Philippines where highlights from their national team’s victory over Denmark were exceeded 1.2 million views on Facebook. It was one of two games the Philippines won as they finished 10th, their best finish since 2009.

The 2022 WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup was the first to have a local host broadcaster and Whakaata Mori TV did an outstanding job. If there was also the celebration of the Pilgrims, the heroes of New Zealand’s first ever world title in 1976 at Lower Hutt as well as the 2013 World Champions to cap off a momentous week for New Zealand’s heroes of the past.

There have also been emotional international headlines, with world champion coach Julio Gamarci leading Argentina to three world championships – two at junior level and one at senior level in 2019 and a bronze medal in New Zealand, retiring, with his captain. and 2019 skipper Bruno Motroni.

High intensity

The new format, where only 12 teams qualified for the grand final in Auckland, created more intense competition for the honor of becoming world champions. Eighteen of 30 games in the opening round were won by a margin of six points or less (12 of those by a margin of three points or less). While the winning margin in the Super Round was four (once), three (five times), two (three times) and one (twice). During the tournament, there were five games that went to extra innings.

And the competition will get even better in the future with the next World Cup with more teams (18), split into three groups of six before eight teams qualify for the final.

The New Zealand hosts were probably one of the surprise packages. After winning the world title the most times (seven), big things were expected of the Black Sox on home soil, but they failed to add to their medal collection, recording their worst ever result in eighth place. Losses to the United States and Argentina as well as a 1-0 loss to Cuba in the first round ended their hopes of a podium finish and losing to Japan and a 2-1 win over Japan. Denmark capped a less than inspiring performance.

Canada, with its silver medal, has now won the most WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup medals (14) – four gold, six silver, four gold – one ahead of Nova Scotia. Zeeland (13) – seven gold, four silver, two gold

Cuba’s performance, where they had disrupted preparation, to finish fifth was another highlight along with the United States’ first podium finish in 22 years.

Fair play

The wonderful spirit of the tournament was epitomized by many acts of fair play from the athletes on the field and by the gesture of a Canadian team, who welcomed bat Sarah McMillan to the podium to celebrate their success. during the award ceremony.

Sarah, 14, volunteered to be a bat for the World Cup in Auckland and she said Canada welcomed her from day one not only giving her clothes and souvenirs to be part of the team, but also including it in many facets. their warm-ups, giving him valuable training tips and making him perform many activities during matches.

The experience of being a bat in a World Cup of softball was great, where I learned a lot and would happily do it again and recommend others my age to do it too, said Sarah, who pitched for her local Roosters Softball Club and represented North Harbor Province since she was 10 years old. I was fortunate to receive pins from Canadian and other teams, as well as signatures and other merchandise, which I can keep as a souvenir of the 2022 World Cup.

The best part was getting to know my assigned team (Canada) and learning new skills, which was a really good experience. The Canadian team not only gave me advice on general softball, but they also helped me with the skills I needed to develop, which was appreciated.

The Men’s Softball World Cup in numbers