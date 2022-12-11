



Corn leads the blue in the annual intra-squad meeting

Maize won four afternoon events, Blue winning two.

paul judah won three event titles and the all-around to help lead Team Corn to victory.

Michigan opens the regular season Saturday, Jan. 7, hosting Simpson and Greenville in a tri-meet at Cliff Keen Arena. To place: Ann Arbor, Michigan (Cliff Keen Arena)

Event: Intra-team Corn & Blue

Score: Corn 319.100, Blue 317.400

Next UM event: Saturday, Jan. 8 — vs. Simpson, Greenville (Cliff Keen Arena), 1 p.m. Complete results (PDF) | Photo gallery ANN ARBOUR, Mich. – The University of Michigan men’s gymnastics team held their annual Maize and Blue Intrasquad meet on Saturday afternoon (December 10), where Team Maize beat Team Blue 319.100- 317.400 inside Cliff Keen Arena. Judges counted four scores on each event, with up to six competitors on each team per event. The competition opened with a floor exercise, where Team Maize took a slim 51.650-51.500 lead over Blue. Senior Casey Cummings won the corn event with a score of 13.80. Junior Javier Alfonso (Mais) finished second with a 13.55 and second Rithik Puri (Blue) finished third with a 13.30. The teams then switched to pommel horse for the second rotation, where Maize deepened their lead to 53.050 to Les Bleues’ 50.200. Corn again achieved the best individual result, with the seniors Markus shears score of 14.65. Second place goes to second Lais Najjar (Blue) with a score of 13.50, and senior paul judah (Mais) finished third with a score of 13.40. The cumulative total increased Maize’s lead to 104.700-101.700. In the third rotation, Blue scored a 55.200 and Maize a 54.150 on fixed rings. The Bleues team swept the podium of the fixed rings with the juniors Colin Stenger (Blue) first with a score of 14.05, senior Adam Wooten second with a 13.90 and first year Frederic Richard in third with a 13.75. The total score after rotation was 158.850 to 156.900 in favor of maize. In the fourth rotation, the teams moved to vault, where Maize scored a 58.000 and Blue a 56.750. Judah won the corn event with a score of 14.80. First-year student Country Blixt (Maize) took second place with a score of 14.70 and Blue’s David Wolma (sophomore) finished third with a 14.60. At the end of the fourth rotation, Maize continued to lead Blue 216.850-213.650. On parallel bars in the fifth rotation, Blue scored 52.550 while Maize scored 50.950. Junior Evgueni Siminiuc (Blue) won the event with a score of 13.90. Blixt finished second with a score of 13.50 and Najjar took third place with a 13.45. The total score after the rotation was 216.850 to 213.200 in favor of maize. The competition ended with a high bar, where Maize took a 319.100-317.400 victory over Blue winning the event 51.300-51.200. Junior Steven Lukasik (Mais) won the event with a score of 13.60. Blues Logan McKeown (sophomore) finished second with a score of 13.15, and freshman Eric Hoe (Mais) finished third with a 13.05. Judah’s two top-three finishes helped him claim the all-around victory with 79,000 points in total. Blixt, also with two top-three finishes, came in second with a score of 78.350. Tweet of the meeting #Go blue?? | #GoMaize?? pic.twitter.com/0XynqsJMN0 Michigan Gymnastics ?? (@UMichGym) December 10, 2022 Michigan opens the regular season on Saturday, Jan. 7 when the Wolverines host Greenville and Simpson in a three-way meet at Cliff Keen Arena. The meeting time is scheduled for 1 p.m.

