Imogen used to dress in her mother’s paramedic gear. Now she has hers





The first shift together had a lot of hard work; it was pretty comprehensive, Carolyn said, adding that she was proud to see her daughter’s nursing skills added to her abilities as a paramedic. Loading NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the graduation ceremony would be a special day for the state’s paramedics, who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic as well as the bushfires and floods . They should be very proud of their accomplishments and their contribution during those difficult few years, he said. Data from the Bureau of Health Information’s quarterly report, released last week, showed signs of improvement after the previous quarter saw some of the longest wait times on record. Nearly two in three Priority 1 ER patients waited longer than the 15-minute target, and one in five of those patients were still waiting for an ambulance after 30 minutes. More than one in three Priority 1A patients (people with life-threatening conditions such as cardiac or respiratory arrest) waited longer than the 10-minute target for an ambulance to arrive. Caroline and Imogen at home. Credit:Sam Moy Loading But, despite concerns raised by unions and the opposition over the ramp-up of ambulances, paramedics in NSW have faster emergency service transfers than any other state: data from the Australian Institute of Health health and wellbeing also published this week showed that 85% of ambulance patients were transferred to the emergency room in less than 30 minutes, ahead of Victoria (73%), Tasmania (66%) and Queensland (65% ). In the last financial year, NSW Ambulance transported more than 750,000 patients, more than any other state or territory, but leads the country in transferring care outcomes, Hazzard said. The NSW Government pledged $1.76 billion to the state ambulance service in its 2022-23 budget, to fund the recruitment of 2,128 new staff and establish 30 new stations, including at Cherrybrook and Narellan in Sydney. with Kate Aubusson The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the most important and interesting stories, analysis and ideas of the day. register here.

