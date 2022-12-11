Fashion
Meghan Markle and J.Lo fave open jewelry boutique in Toronto
The season of shine.
It was that, and more, at a recent glittering party celebrating the opening of Dean Davidson, on Berkeley Street in Cabbagetown South. Celebration of the jeweler’s first eponymous boutique, it also marked the 15th anniversary of a brand that has become one of the most coveted in the country.
“For the first time, you can find our entire collection in one place and see how it all works together,” says the man behind the piece, whose designs have adorned luminaries such as Oprah, J.Lo and Meghan Markle. The 1,000-square-foot space — near Davidson’s home — is airy and modern, with windows all around, and once housed a men’s clothing store that Davidson himself frequented. “I often thought it would be great to have a store there one day.”
Just the latest move, indeed, for the jeweler who grew up on a dairy farm in rural Manitoba. The youngest of four – with a twin sister – he was always good with his hands, he tells me, and constantly creating. His work ethic was clearly shaped by his family (his mother became mayor of their small town) and those days on the farm.
It was a trip to South Africa in her twenties, however, that would lead to her creative awakening. His first big international trip, and sensory overload has caught up with him. “The energy, the people, the sights and the sounds – everything about South Africa was inspiring,” he recalls. A bracelet he found in a market in Cape Town inspired him to launch his first collection in Calgary, where he was then living.
bling ring
How has Davidson evolved, in terms of design, over the years? While the focus is always on “quality, uniqueness and comfort,” he says, “the Dean Davidson customer is someone who carefully selects their style, selecting pieces that reflect their sophistication and complete their uniqueness”. Some of the staples in his collections include a milky white rainbow moonstone and a bluish green labradorite.
He adds that he is very fortunate to work with a family-owned factory in Jaipur, India, where the pieces are made by the hands of artisans with a 100-year tradition of jewelry making. “It took time to perfect the brushed finish you see on my work, which has become our signature,” he says. “I created the effect in my studio in Toronto and it was a challenge for the factory in India to replicate it – but they pulled it off.”
Materials and production, he says, have evolved: “Today we work with durable, lustrous, man-made gemstones as well as natural semi-precious stones. It can take up to six hours to facet a single stone.
express yourself
Speaking of influences, he names Elizabeth Taylor in “Cleopatra”: “the epitome of jewelry inspiration in film – every scene is a feast for the eyes.” In fact, Davidson recently visited a flea market in Europe where he came across a vintage collector who owned several of the original pieces from the film. “I was holding the emerald snake brooch that she wore like a belt,” he says. “It inspired the gemstone I used in our recently launched Eterna collection, inspired by ancient Rome.”
The original series “Sex and the City” is another eternal reference. “It was released around the time I started making jewelry.”
Inspiration can come from anywhere, anytime, he says. “I find myself sketching unexpectedly on paper napkins or receipts when I come across objects, buildings and landscapes,” he says. “We’ll be sitting at a dinner party in Paris, and I’ll notice a beautiful wall sconce and think, ‘Wow, that silhouette would make an exquisite stud or a beautiful clasp.'”
Travel, of course, is always a touchstone. The destinations that inspired him are Kyoto, Bali, Marrakech and the Lençóis Maranhenses Park in northern Brazil. Some places he still dreams of and wants to visit: Kenya, Peru and Sicily.
When I ask him if jewelry making has spilled over into other areas of his life, he replies enthusiastically, “Another passion of mine and my partner Fernando’s is interior design. We have an Airbnb property called North Lake Treehouse, which we designed the same way we approach a collection: every detail is thought out.
As for the pieces he wears every day, Davidson tells me they typically include a sterling silver cuff from a men’s collection he designed about seven years ago, a Rado watch, and a bracelet. a brand called Title of Work. “These pieces make me feel good when I wear them – I have a connection to them,” he says. “That’s what we strive to provide our customers with the jewelry we create.”
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com/life/together/people/2022/12/11/a-jlo-and-meghan-markle-fave-jewelry-designer-dean-davidson-opens-his-first-boutique-in-toronto.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Meghan Markle and J.Lo fave open jewelry boutique in Toronto
- President Jokowi receives arrival of MBZ’s son in Surakarta
- Twitter Renews Subscription Service “Twitter Blue Monday”
- Chinese President Xi wraps up four-day visit to Saudi Arabia
- Fans turned critics, PR of other actors, SRK and Bollywood haters will release from tomorrow until Pathaan releases in different avatars with respective agendas, find the features inside!
- Most Gulf markets pull back on Fed rate woes and falling oil prices
- Basha pulls out at the end to claim the first football Open state title
- Imogen used to dress in her mother’s paramedic gear. Now she has hers
- Ijaz-ul-Haq meets PTI leader Imran Khan
- Katrina, Varun, Nora, Sidharth add glamor to Amritpal Singh’s birthday party. See the pictures
- The lawmaker is called by his nephew after a tearful speech on the House floor
- Indian Kashmir Cricket Bat Industry Faces Shortage Of Raw Materials