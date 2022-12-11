Saint Mary’s defeats No. 22 San Diego State 68-61 in Phoenix





PHOENIX (AP) Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points, Alex Ducas added 17 and Saint Marys knocked out San Diego State’s No. 22 68-61 in the Jerry Colangelo Classic on Saturday. Two of the nation’s best defensive teams went offensive early at the home of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns before the Gaels (8-3) tightened to take a nine-point second-half lead. The Aztecs (7-3) in turn closed the field to cut the score to 59-56, but Saint Marys quickly cut the lead to seven. Saint Marys hit 7 of 8 free throws in the stretch to eliminate the Aztecs a week after playing a close game against top-ranked Houston. Matt Bradley had 13 points and Keshad Johnson added 12 to lead San Diego State, which shot 3 of 15 from the 3-point arc. You have to shoot better and we have to finish around the basket better,” San Diego State assistant coach Chris Acker said. Thank you Saint Marys for making every finish difficult and contesting all of our shots Saint Marys came in the desert No. 8 in defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com, and San Diego State was No. 18. So, of course, the game turned into an offensive confrontation. Ducas scored in a variety of ways, netting 10 points in the first 7 and 1/2 minutes and 14 at halftime. Johnson then took his turn, scoring eight quick points, and the Gaels shot 13 of 24 in the first half. San Diego State had 13 of 26 shots in the first half, Micah Parrishs’ last 3-point halfcourt shot at the buzzer to tie the game at 35-all. Saint Marys began to tighten up defensively in the second half, holding San Diego State scoreless for over five minutes to take a five-point lead. The Aztecs eventually got a shot but suffered another nearly four-minute goalless drought, falling behind 59-50 to a 3-pointer from Ducas. San Diego State tried to fight back, but the Gaels held them off for a key non-conference win. BIG PICTURE San Diego State: The Mercurial offense died out in the second half in a loss that could eliminate the Aztecs from next week’s AP Top 25. Saint Marys: The Gaels increased the defensive pressure in the second half to take the lead and kept their composure throughout the streak in a game that could be awfully good in the selection on Sunday. STOP SEIKO Adam Seiko played a key role in San Diego States’ 63-53 win over Saint Marys last season, making all four of his 3-point attempts while scoring 12 points. The Gaels were clearly focused on not letting him start again, stopping the starting keeper at no point on a 0v2 shot in 16 minutes. They did a great job of not letting him touch it, Acker said. Other guys have to step in and take shots and we didn’t do that tonight. NEXT San Diego State: Hosts Kennesaw State on Monday. Saint Marys: Hosts New Mexico State on Wednesday. __ AP College Basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/phoenix-suns-sports-san-diego-state-aztecs-mens-basketball-b4df72ffea2afc52dab3c60a840409d0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos