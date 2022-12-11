Fashion
Army, Navy Snap Long Over/Under Betting Streak In Wild, Historic Fashion
For the first time in 17 years, Army and Navy football exceeded the expected point total in America’s Game. The “Over” hit and ended a long streak in remarkable fashion.
Neither the contenders nor the Black Knights roster consist of four- or five-star recruits. They are made up of young men who are willing to die for their country and while they may not be the highest ranked football hopefuls, they are as powerful as any school in the country.
As a result, both service academies run the triple option offense. They hold the ball and shove the rock down their opponents’ throats, one yard at a time.
Thus, when they meet every year on the first Saturday of December, few points are scored. This is factored into the total bets, but it is rarely low enough.
For 16 consecutive years, from 2005 to 2021, the ‘Under’ have cashed in. Regardless of the total, the Army and Navy scored fewer points than the expected total.
And it wasn’t particularly close. There was only five Examples of America’s Game within a touchdown of a push in the last 16 encounters:
- 2010: The Navy beat the Army 31-17, 4.5 points off the 52.5-point total.
- 2011: The Navy beat the Army 27-21, 7.5 points off the 55.5-point total.
- 2013: Navy beat Army 34-7, eight points shy of the 49-point total.
- 2019: The Navy beat the Army 31-7, four points off the 42-point total.
- 2021: The Navy beat the Army 17-13, six points shy of the 36-point total.
Needless to say, the Under has been a lock for nearly two decades.
And that was the case again in Saturday’s 123rd Army-Navy game until it wasn’t.
Going into the game, the Over/Under total was set at 32.5 on DraftKings. It closed at 32.
Navy came first on the board with a basket in the second quarter. Army responded with a blocked 31-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Neither team has yet scored in the first 11 minutes of the third quarter. The Under was on course to hit, even after the wannabes opened things up with a 77-yard touchdown.
It seemed really although the 10-7 score was maintained as time ticked away in the fourth quarter. However, a basket from the Black Knights tied the game at 10 with less than two minutes remaining.
The Navy could not respond and, for the first time in history, America’s Game went to overtime. The Under were still very much in play with only 20 points scored.
And then Army scored on the first game of overtime. 27 points.
For the Under streak to continue, the wannabes needed not to mark.
And then the unthinkable happened.
Navy didn’t make a single pass in the first 60 minutes of play. It went 0-for-2 on pass attempts in regulation time.
On their first offensive play in overtime, the Midshipmen completed their first pass of the game and it lasted six. The Under was dead.
In the end, Army beat Navy 20-17, for a total of 37. The “Plus” hit by 4.5/5 runs and the streak was dead.
