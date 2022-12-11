Why Lanvin Group Likely Won’t End Fashion’s IPO





This week, fashion is going to experience something it hasn’t done in a long time: an IPO. The Lanvin Group, which owns Sergio Rossi, Wolford, St. John and Caruso in addition to its eponymous brand, listed Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange through a special-purpose acquisition company. The road to the IPO was not entirely smooth: Lanvin had to cut its valuation from $1.25 billion to $1 billion in October, citing economic headwinds. But the group’s parent company, Chinas Fosun International, is betting investors want greater exposure to the luxury sector, which time and time again during the pandemic has proven the most resilient slice of the fashion market. That’s true in a general sense (although there are signs that even wealthy consumers might be limiting their spending a bit). The question that will be answered once shares start trading is whether the market thinks the Lanvin Group is well positioned to capitalize on the luxury boom. Over the past five years, Fosun has cobbled together a group of well-established but faded European luxury brands. The plan is to revive them with fresher designs and expansion into new markets, particularly in Asia, as well as a more robust online presence. The Lanvin Group has been successful in attracting design and management talent, particularly from Lanvin and Sergio Rossi, and says the business will be profitable by 2024. But a China-focused growth strategy will depend on fluidity with which the country will exit from its Zero Covid policy. Lanvin’s IPO raises the tantalizing possibility that the drought of IPO modes is over. No fashion company has gone public in America this year (the industry is not unique; there were only 97 U.S. IPOs in the third quarter, compared to 723 in the same period in 2021, according to PwC). It’s no coincidence that the last IPO before Lanvins was Zegna, another European luxury house with a multi-pronged plan to evolve its tired brand. In turbulent times, investors want blue chip brands that are profitable, or at least have a clear path to profitability. In the year since Zegna went public, its shares have fallen about 15%; digital start-ups listed around the same time lost 80% or more. All of this means that many fashion brands were unlikely to follow Lanvin on the stock market, at least not until inflation is brought under control and the economy picks up. The exception that is likely to prove the rule is Prada, which is setting the stage for a second $1 billion Milan listing next year. What else to watch this week Monday Jacquemus fashion show in Paris Tuesday UK unemployment data for October, US inflation reading for November Wednesday Inditex reports third quarter results UK inflation reading for November The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise its key rate by 0.5 percentage points Thursday Lanvin goes public via SPAC U.S. retail sales data for November Friday CR Runway Parade in Qatar UK retail sales in November The week ahead wants to hear from you! Send advice, suggestions, complaints and compliments to [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/briefings/finance/why-lanvin-group-probably-wont-end-fashions-ipo-drought/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos