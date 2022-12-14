Teenagers in Time: Fall 2022





Welcome to a mammoth edition of our Teenagers in The Times article. To help students participate in our one-page challenge, which runs from December 14 to January 18, we have collected news, features and opinion pieces about young people that have appeared in sections of NYTimes.com this autumn. Although the challenge allows students to choose everything the Times has published in 2022, we hope that a selection of articles on Gen Z could be a great starting point. Below you’ll find photo stories of youngsters having fun at Coney Island; play in mariachi bands in Texas; and coping with the trauma of war in Ukraine. You’ll find videos on coming-of-age rituals, parkour performers, and teenage aviators. You will find news you can use on issues, ideas and trends in economics, science, sports and culture. And you’ll find a wealth of reporting on the teen mental health crisis, including articles, a podcast, and several opinion pieces. We hope there is something here for everyone. And, of course, everything published on The Learning Network, as well as all links to associated Times content, is free as long as you access it from our site. If you don’t participate in our challenge, we have lots of other ideas for how this collection can be used. Take a look at our Lesson Plan and special activity sheetboth of which can be used with this edition or any other.

What do colleges teach about climate change? Not a lot. In the United States, college science standards make little reference to climate change, and teachers spend an average of only a few hours a year teaching it. Struggling schools in New Mexico see results after partnerships The graduation rate in Cuba, New Mexico jumped to 95% after schools hired family members, aligned with colleges and embraced indigenous culture. The pandemic generation is going to college. This has not been easy. The students missed a lot of education in high school. Now many are behind, especially in math, and getting that degree might be more difficult. There’s still a big trick to getting into an elite college Elite private schools are so effective in influencing the admissions process that they further benefit the privileged few in our society and leave everyone free to believe that only the most accomplished and brightest students enter universities. prestigious, writes the teenage author of this opinion essay. These 12 students don’t like the system they’re in Twelve university students spoke with Times Opinion about affirmative action, free speech, ideological diversity on campus and more. What is actually taught in history class Schools across the country have been caught up in heated debates about what students should learn about US history. In this video. Times, reporters talk to social science teachers about how they run their classrooms, what they teach and why. Channeling the Mama Bear: How Covid Shutdowns Became Today’s Curriculum War According to a new survey, one topic is particularly controversial: teaching about LGBTQ rights and gender identity.

Iran unleashes anger on its children for joining protests Hundreds of minors have been arrested for joining the protests, and many more have died in the crackdown, according to Iranian lawyers and rights activists. Lone protest in Beijing urges young Chinese to find their voice As fledgling dissidents, they are shy and scared. But they are experiencing a quiet political awakening, unhappy with censorship, repression and zero Covid. Proud, scared and conflicted. What the Chinese Protesters Told Me. In more than a dozen interviews, the young people explained how the events of November became what has been called a tipping point. children of war Shortened young lives. Separated families. Futures darkened by pain and loss. The trauma of war weighs on a generation of Ukrainian children. A time for war, a time for play For Ukrainian children, summer means sun and swimming, but also long hours in bomb shelters and mine safety training. A photographer captured their days in Kyiv for The New York Times. She wasn’t ready for the kids. A judge wouldn’t let her have an abortion. As access to abortion declines, US parental involvement laws weigh heavily on teenage girls who may need legal authorization to terminate their pregnancies. A mother, daughter and an unusual abortion lawsuit in Nebraska The private Facebook messages are key evidence in a rare case that has stoked fears and inflamed the debate over abortion restrictions.

Maybe Gen Z is just nicer: How America’s youngest voters are shaping politics In this edition of The Argument podcast, three voters in their twenties discuss the issues that matter most to them this midterm season. Young voters helped the Democrats. But experts differ on how much. The youth vote turned out, especially in some key swing states, the Democrats won. But some experts say reports of an increase in young voters were exaggerated. Republicans, Fear the Young Stressed and sickened by the idea that their rights and democracy are slipping away, young Americans of all genders, races, geographies and levels of education came together last week to help save the Democrats from what many predicted would be a sizable midterm defeat, writes the author of this op-ed. First Generation Z Congressman Maxwell Frost gets his bearings on Capitol Hill Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a Democrat who won a house race in Florida, will soon be the youngest Congressman and its first Gen Z resident. An Israeli schoolboy has died in the West Bank. To find his body, the enemies joined forces. After Palestinian gunmen refused to hand over a dead Israeli teenager on Tuesday, officials on both sides of the conflict worked together to recover his abducted body. Louisiana governor calls for investigation into juvenile detention center The move follows a New York Times investigation documenting years of torment and indulgent surveillance, as well as an increase in suicide attempts. Judge weighs legality of Arkansas ban on care for transgender youth The lawsuit, the first on a challenge to a state ban on gender-affirming care, ended last week; the judge did not say when he will rule.

Teenagers Tell Us Something’s Wrong With America [Adolescents] living at the fault lines of a culture, exposing our weak points, showing the range of solutions and insolubilities available. They hold up a mirror to see us more clearly, writes the author of this opinion piece. The Daily: At the heart of the teen mental health crisis A podcast about how young people in the United States face a new set of risks. He asks why did the situation catch so many people off guard? Taking up the mental health challenge at school and at home From kindergarten to middle school, educators are experimenting with ways to ease the stress students are facing not just from the pandemic, but from life itself. The teen mental health industry is failing them The residential programs families and children turn to for help are in desperate need of reform, writes the author of this opinion essay. A teenage journey into the darkness of the internet and back As anxiety and depression skyrocket among teens, researchers struggle to understand exactly how social media affects mental health. With anxiety on the rise, some children try exposure therapy A gold standard treatment for phobias and anxieties encourages young people to follow an old and simple saying: Face your fears. This teenager was prescribed 10 psychiatric drugs. She is not alone. Increasingly, anxious and depressed adolescents use multiple powerful psychiatric drugs, many of which have not been tested in adolescents or are used in tandem.

Jenna Ortega knows what Wednesday Addams wants In a new Netflix series, the actress plays a teenage version of the sardonic Addams Family character who she says won’t let anyone get in her way. Prentiss, 15 and feeling deeply The dream-pop singer and songwriter from Jackson, Mississippi tries out a range of sounds and speaks from the heart on his debut album, Crescent. Noah Beck doesn’t know why he’s famous The TikTok star has been lucky during the pandemic. But can he use social media notoriety to woo Hollywood? Washington Square Park’s TikTok star Davis Burleson makes a splash with Whats Poppin? With Davis! TikTok influencer fined after hitting golf ball in Grand Canyon Katie Sigmond, who has nearly seven million followers on TikTok and posts workout and modeling videos, faced legal issues after the stunt. The teen romance novel Russian politicians just can’t stand Summer in a Pioneer Tie is more than a smash hit, according to the author of this opinion piece. Is this the least grumpy option for getting people to your party? Partiful wants to be the go-to option for sending invitations online. Facebook events, we barely knew you.

