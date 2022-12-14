Joanna Lumley insists being a ‘victim’ has become ‘the new fashion’ | Entertainment





Joanna Lumley claimed women were “much tougher” before being “victimized” becoming “the new fashion”. The 76-year-old actress addressed the #MeToo movement – which has seen people speak out against sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood, the wider entertainment industry and society at large – and insisted about how people had “gone crazy”. She told Prospect magazine: “If someone whistled at you in the street, it didn’t matter. If someone fumbled, we would clap their hands. “We were pretty tough and took care of ourselves. The new fashion is to be a victim, a victim of something. It’s pathetic. We went crazy. Meanwhile, the former Bond Girl – who starred in 1979’s ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ – also reflected on her rise to fame more than a decade earlier when she was cast in the TV series “The New Avengers”. She said: “For two years I was on TV all the time. People remembered my name. And that’s one of the biggest things as an actor, which will be remembered for the better or for worse! While the salary left something to be desired, she admitted that “name recognition has changed my life”. She added: When people started stopping me on the street, I suddenly realized that I had ceased to be a private person. “At the time, I thought I would forever be known as the ‘Avengers’ girl, even when I was old and gray. However, she soon realized that life in the spotlight “could also be hell”, when it came to fans approaching her on the street for photos and autographs, and having to respond to mountains. fan mail, “most of which isn’t even stamped. She decided to “try to pretend” to like this life, rather than be “angry” by the inconveniences. She said, “Now with the selfies, I pretend to like it. Because otherwise you’d go crazy. But damn it, you’re going crazy. They’re so intrusive.”

