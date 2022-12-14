Fashion
Sam Bankman-Fried and Schlubby Style
The mythical figure that is the billionaire tech genius in the Nowhere Man may finally be about to meet his long-awaited end. The arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency trading platform FTX, on Monday in the Bahamas for fraud, could signal not only the next stage of his downfall, but also a change in the global image of silicon. . Valley.
After all, no one has taken the idea further than Mr. Bankman-Fried (or SBF, as he is often called) that a life of unlimited mind is reflected in a life free from little cares like life. ‘clothing. Not for him the physical cage of a suit and tie. Instead, the t-shirt, cargo shorts, and sneakers, often worn with white crinkle ankle running socks.
And not just any t-shirt and cargo shorts, but what might appear to be the loosest, most elongated, sleepy, most self-consciously unflattering t-shirt and shorts; the most overlooked headboard. While the look may have evolved naturally, becoming a signature one as he rose to prominence, a look he achieved was as effective in pushing the Pavlovian buttons of the viewing audience (and the investment community) than Savile Row suits and Charvet ties on Wall Rue.
It’s as conscious as incorporating in the Bahamas where there’s little or no regulatory oversight, said Scott Galloway, investor, podcast host and marketing professor, referring to the fact that FTX’s headquarters was in the Caribbean rather than California. It’s the ultimate billionaire white boy tech flex: I’m so above convention. I am so special that I am not subject to the same rules and proprieties as everyone else.
It’s an image not so much rooted in Mr. Bankman-Frieds’ youth in a family that embraced utilitarianism as in Albert Einstein’s halo of unbrushed hair, which has become as much a symbol of the physicist’s genius as E=mc2. In Steve Jobs’ jeans and black turtleneck, and in Steve Wozniak’s kitschy shirts, the long, stringy hair and beard (which took three hours to recreate for the Works biopic). In, of course, Mark Zuckerberg’s Adidas flip flops, hoodies and gray t-shirts, which spawned today’s tech uniform of choice.
It’s a uniform that telegraphs to the world watching someone who doesn’t have time to worry about what they’re wearing because they have such big, world-changing thoughts. Thoughts that no one else can understand because they are so present and potentially revolutionary. This plays on our general insecurity around science and the world of technology; the whole idea of a language, made of code, impenetrable, that magically shrinks all kinds of possibilities and puts them in the palm of your hand.
On a macro level, it’s human to worship things, Galloway said. Technology with its mysteries is easy to worship. It is the idolatry of innovators.
Innovators who, by their very being, do not just cross long-established lines, but ignore them entirely. How can we recognize them if we don’t even understand how they proselytize? To paraphrase former Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart on obscenity, we know them when we see them. Of course, they are not like us. Of course, they don’t dress like us.
We have, said Joseph Rosenfeld, an image consultant and stylist in Silicon Valley, swallowed the hook, line and sinker of costume theory. When tech bros like SBF experience a meteoric rise in notoriety and wealth creation, the public is ready to give them a pass because the look is de rigueur., said Mr. Rosenfeld. This costume has been reinforced by Hollywood, and the simple fact that every time a VC shells out a massive investment for someone poorly dressed (almost 100% of the time featuring a man), it’s a passive form of endorsement.
And a self-perpetuation, at least if, as Mr. Galloway also said, you are white, male and young. If a person of color or a 50-year-old woman or man showed up like that, security probably wouldn’t let them into the building, he noted. In many ways, the dress code is another example of the double standards that plague Silicon Valley (or those companies we associate with Silicon Valley, even though, like FTX, they were headquartered elsewhere) one that saw Sheryl Sandberg at the time of Facebook wearing sleeveless power jackets in a piece of hoodies.
Or at least it was. Suddenly, however, Mr. Bankman-Fried cast the whole look in a different light. Her sloppy dress seems less a reflection of a higher calling or a decision to devote her own finances to effective altruism, than a red flag over a sloppy approach to other people’s money. A hint that someone who doesn’t care about showering or style may be someone who doesn’t care about audits and mixing funds.
That in fact, in Mr. Bankman-Frieds overwhelming embrace of the mystique of casual dress, a colleague, Andy Croghan, told the New York Times that Sam and I would not intentionally wear pants to meetings, he actually missed the point, which was that it’s the details and what you don’t see that matters. Mr. Jobs’ black turtlenecks were by Japanese designer Issey Miyake, for example; Mr. Zuckerbergs gray t-shirts come from the Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli. They just seemed unstudied.
Mr. Bankman-Fried missed the fact that, as Mr. Rosenfeld said, some of the best-dressed people in tech prefer a very low profile and don’t prefer drawing attention to themselves, meaning they actually look more casual than just casual. (When asked who those people might be, Mr. Rosenfeld checked the names of Kevin Systrom, formerly of Instagram, and Evan Spiegel of Snapchat.)
And he missed the fact that someone who can go to jail isn’t someone whose looks anyone else might really want to emulate.
It just so happened that Mr. Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify before Congress the day after his arrest. If he would have put on a suit for the occasion (he did when he testified in December 2021, although famous, he wore his brown shoelaces tied in such a way a weird knot that they became a meme unto themselves), we’ll never know. But given that when he appeared in court in the Bahamas to be charged, he changed things to a navy blue suit and white shirt, if there’s no tie, he seems to understand the role that the image can play to influence judgments. Presumably when his case comes to court in New York he will do the same, perhaps even with a tie, although that will make a difference at this stage is doubtful.
His ever-visible record of schlubbiness from his mea culpa self-exoneration media tour before his arrest is there now to help paint a picture, as Mr Galloway put it, of a guy who has no respect for other people’s money, just as he had no respect for decorum.
And if it is, indeed, used so much, it is quite likely that the sartorial schtick will no longer be in fashion. At least for a moment. In his place, perhaps, are the trappings of the man who took Mr. Bankman-Frieds’ place as FTX’s chief executive to oversee its bankruptcy, John J. Ray III, who sat before the House Financial Services Committee in a striped navy. suit, light blue shirt and old pink tie with a discreet print.
And yet, said Mr. Galloway, the bustle of the middle finger, the special I, am unconventional, am I above all that boring set of rules that Mr. Bankman-Fried once symbolized?
It will always be in fashion, he says. Even if it’s getting a makeover.
