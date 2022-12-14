Sam Bankman-Fried and Schlubby Style

The mythical figure that is the billionaire tech genius in the Nowhere Man may finally be about to meet his long-awaited end. The arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency trading platform FTX, on Monday in the Bahamas for fraud, could signal not only the next stage of his downfall, but also a change in the global image of silicon. . Valley.

After all, no one has taken the idea further than Mr. Bankman-Fried (or SBF, as he is often called) that a life of unlimited mind is reflected in a life free from little cares like life. ‘clothing. Not for him the physical cage of a suit and tie. Instead, the t-shirt, cargo shorts, and sneakers, often worn with white crinkle ankle running socks.

And not just any t-shirt and cargo shorts, but what might appear to be the loosest, most elongated, sleepy, most self-consciously unflattering t-shirt and shorts; the most overlooked headboard. While the look may have evolved naturally, becoming a signature one as he rose to prominence, a look he achieved was as effective in pushing the Pavlovian buttons of the viewing audience (and the investment community) than Savile Row suits and Charvet ties on Wall Rue.

It’s as conscious as incorporating in the Bahamas where there’s little or no regulatory oversight, said Scott Galloway, investor, podcast host and marketing professor, referring to the fact that FTX’s headquarters was in the Caribbean rather than California. It’s the ultimate billionaire white boy tech flex: I’m so above convention. I am so special that I am not subject to the same rules and proprieties as everyone else.