The Way of the Water’ First

Credit: ALLISON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock DINNER Heidi Klum Looks Angelic in a Sheer Dress at the Los Angeles Premiere of ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’ Heidi Klum knows how to attract attention. The mannequin looked like an angel Avatar: The Way of the Water premiering in Los Angeles on Monday, December 12. Klum, 49, graced the red carpet in a metallic silver dress by Lever Couture. The eye-catching number featured a cascading translucent fabric that hugged the catwalk queen’s famous figure. The dress featured a one-shoulder construction and a daring high slit that exposed Klum’s thigh. The brand revealed via Instagram that the floor-length number was designed to mimic an “aquatic sheen,” a perfect fit for the long-awaited sequel. The America’s Got Talent Judge styled the part with crystal-covered earrings, PVC heels and wore her hair in a wet style. For glam, Klum donned shimmering eye shadow, dramatic lashes and a soft pink lip. At the event, the Germany native posed solo and with her hubby, Tom Kaulitz, who matched him in a chrome suit. Klum wasn’t the only star to show off an icy look on the red carpet. Jordyn Woods debuted with on-screen platinum locks, which she teamed with a light blue cutout dress and cobalt sandal heels. [jwplayer CJBZMvGW-zhNYySv2] Halle Bailey also stood out in a gold cropped top that showed off her toned abs. The Little Mermaid star, who attended the premiere with her rapper beau DDGpaired the bare-bones look with low-rise black pants and dark-colored heels. Zoe Saldaa, who reprized her role as Neytiri in the film, delivered drama in a strapless black dress by Schiaparelli. Her dress was finished with a protruding silk fabric at the waist. Her husband on screen, Sam Worthington, looked dapper in a black suit. His wife, Lara Worthington, was a staple of the pink sequin dress featuring an ombre effect. She completed her look with a pair of off-white scrunch boots. Sigourney Weaver, who also returns as Dr. Grace Augustine, looked timeless in a white button-up shirt with an embellished skirt. The Water Way picks up 10 years after the events of Avatar and follows Neytiri and Jake (Worthington) as they attempt to protect Pandora from human invasion while raising their teenage children, who will be the focus of the story. The cast also includes Edie Falco, Stephane Lang, Cliff Curtis, CCH Book and Brendan Cowell. The film will officially hit theaters on December 16. Keep scrolling to see Klum and more stars at the Los Angeles premiere: Credit: Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock Heidi Klum The TV personality dazzled in Lever Couture. Credit: Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz The lovebirds coordinate in metallic sets. Credit: Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock Aaron Paul The breaking Bad alum rocked a red suit. Credit: Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock HIS The “Slide” singer looked stunning in a fitted blazer dress. Credit: Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso The actor looked sharp in a navy suit as his girlfriend turned heads in an emerald strappy dress. Credit: Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock The weekend The hitmaker played it cool in a baggy blazer and matching pants. Credit: Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock Sigourney Weaver The Aliens The star wore a classic white shirt and sparkly skirt. Credit: Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock Jordyn Woods The influencer flashed a bit of underboob in a skintight blue dress. Credit: Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock Halle Bailey The “Do It” artist showed off her figure in a gold crop top. Credit: Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock Zoe Saldana The from zero the actress nailed it in Schiaparelli. Credit: Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego He matched his wife in an all-black outfit. Credit: Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock Raven Symone and Miranda Maday The couple killed in costume. Credit: Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock Sam Worthington and Lara Worthington The actor looked classic in a black suit while his wife wore a sequin dress. Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock Kumail Nanjiani The comedian wore a baby blue suit with brown panels. To view the gallery, please allow Manage cookies

