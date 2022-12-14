What Gwen Stefani wore in The Voice: December 13, 2022





Gwen Stefani went all out, style-wise, to The voice Season 22 finale live on December 13, wearing a dramatic dark red dress. The dress had layers for days, accessorized with a monochrome jacket. Overall, the set offered an extraordinary Christmas hostess to meet the decadent pop icon, and we like this. Stefani’s return as Voice Coach was so fun to watch, especially because she did it with hubby Blake Shelton by her side. And it’s a good thing she’s been doing since season 23 of The voice (airing in March) will be Shelton’s last as a coach. I think Blake, I don’t know, I think he just wants more time, you know what I mean? I don’t know if people realize he does two seasons a year, do they? In the meantime, he is on tour. So he actually has two teams at the same time at some point, so they overlap. So that’s a lot of brain power, that’s a lot of time away from family, that kind of stuff. I think he just got to a point where he just wants to spend time on his ranch, like time to do the other things he likes to do,Stefani saidin additionon her husband’s departure from the show. Stefani continued, And I totally speak for you, Blake, sorry! I’m married to you so I can say what I want! But it’s just that I’m excited for him because, you know, we have lives outside of work, and it’s a really good life, it’s really fun, and we have so much fun! We have Oklahoma, which I didn’t know I needed and wanted, you know? We planted a garden, we do all kinds of fun things. So I was looking forward to doing some family stuff together. It’ll be great.” She added, but I’m sorry for [the Artists onThe Voice] Because honestly, he’s so talented, he’s so funny, and he’s so good on the show, and I’m sorry, guys, but it wasn’t my decision. It’s totally him and I can’t wait to see what’s next. Because I believe there’s something out there that we don’t even know about.” look The voice onNBCandPeacock.

