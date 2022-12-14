The best New Year’s Eve dresses for every occasion

The year is drawing to a close, making the next few weeks the home stretch of the holiday season. Depending on what’s written in your calendar for December 31, it might be worth thinking about what dress to wear to celebrate the start of a new year.

The last page of your calendar usually poses a conundrum, not just sartorially, but on a larger scale, and leaving it to the last minute may lead to disappointment. What is the plan? is the question: is it better to stay home and eat dinner? Stay home and do nothing at all? Or go out? The team you play for will determine what you wear, but unfortunately that doesn’t help the decision-making process.

So, maybe the panacea to this chicken-and-egg scenario is to find your outfit first and let it inform your plans for the night. Are you drawn to sequins? You leave. Opt for a knit dress? It’s dinner. Did you land on a silky babydoll? You get the essentials.

Option one, two or three depending on your choice, find British peoplevogues selection of editor-approved New Year’s Eve dresses below.

Dresses ready for the party

House parties or black tie events, these dresses are NYE workhorses. Step into the new year leaving a shimmering trail in your wake.

Self-Portrait Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress

Molly Goddard Dress Selene Gold 16Arlington Solaria Sequin Maxi Dress

Coperni Metallic Fil Coup Voile Mini Dress Retrofte sequined tulle dress

Bottega Veneta sequined lace midi dress Reiss Sleeveless Plunging V-Neck Maxi Dress

Stay-at-home styles

Casual dinners call for casual dress. Casual but not loungewear but no. These dresses look put together without looking like the fireworks unfolding outside.

Long dress in printed stretch knit Loewe Polo Ralph Lauren Hybrid Jumper – Classic Neckline Pleated Dress

Long turtleneck dress in embroidered wool and cashmere blend Chloe Joseph long dress in degraded knit with metallic threads

Arket tie-back velvet dress Skims Smooth Lounge Open Back Stretch Modal Blend Maxi Dress

The antidote to evening dress

Have you chosen to ignore all invitations and spend your evening in peaceful solitude? Give your trusty pajamas a break and slip into something more thoughtful. Start as you want to continue, etc.

If only if Julia nightgown La Perla Long nightgown in black silk satin

Fleur Du Mal – Velvet slip dress embroidered with lilies