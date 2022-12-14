Fashion
The best New Year’s Eve dresses for every occasion
The year is drawing to a close, making the next few weeks the home stretch of the holiday season. Depending on what’s written in your calendar for December 31, it might be worth thinking about what dress to wear to celebrate the start of a new year.
The last page of your calendar usually poses a conundrum, not just sartorially, but on a larger scale, and leaving it to the last minute may lead to disappointment. What is the plan? is the question: is it better to stay home and eat dinner? Stay home and do nothing at all? Or go out? The team you play for will determine what you wear, but unfortunately that doesn’t help the decision-making process.
So, maybe the panacea to this chicken-and-egg scenario is to find your outfit first and let it inform your plans for the night. Are you drawn to sequins? You leave. Opt for a knit dress? It’s dinner. Did you land on a silky babydoll? You get the essentials.
Option one, two or three depending on your choice, find British peoplevogues selection of editor-approved New Year’s Eve dresses below.
Dresses ready for the party
House parties or black tie events, these dresses are NYE workhorses. Step into the new year leaving a shimmering trail in your wake.
Stay-at-home styles
Casual dinners call for casual dress. Casual but not loungewear but no. These dresses look put together without looking like the fireworks unfolding outside.
The antidote to evening dress
Have you chosen to ignore all invitations and spend your evening in peaceful solitude? Give your trusty pajamas a break and slip into something more thoughtful. Start as you want to continue, etc.
