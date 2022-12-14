The near-naked red carpet fashion trend reigned supreme in 2022

Heidi Klum’s spin on the nude dress trend was fitting for the Avatar 2: The Way of Water premiere in New York. (Getty Pictures)

Heidi Klum knows a bit about dressing for the red carpet, and her latest outing is no exception.

The model and TV star, 49, dressed to impress at the world premiere of the highly anticipated second installment of James Camerons Avatar.

Not only did Klum stun in a one-shoulder bodycon dress (which also ticked the side boob trending box), but her water-inspired flowing gown mirrored (literally and metaphorically) the highly anticipated sequel to the 2009 original. , Avatar 2: The Way of Water.

The structured yet flowing ethereal dress was a real eye-catcher as the multiple layers of shimmering semi-sheer fabric made Klum appear to be covered in water and nothing else.

Heidi Klum wasn’t afraid to show off her enviable figure in the nearly nude dress at the Avatar 2 premiere in New York. (Getty Pictures)

It’s not the first time this year that Klum has embraced the barely there trend with aplomb.

Pulling it off incredibly realistic (if a bit scary) worm costume at his annual Halloween partyKlum revealed a nude jumpsuit with just a few strategically placed gems to protect her modesty.

The America’s Got Talent judge joins a long list of celebrities who have embraced the nearly nude dress trend in 2023.

After two years of lockdowns and quarantines, red carpet events were back and bigger than ever. Celebrities from all kinds of industries have pulled out all the stops for their return to star-studded events.

Pulling off all the stops this year has mostly come in the form of sporting pandemic-toned abs and skinny legs for many celebrities (only I’m sure these famous faces haven’t done Joe Wicks in the past two years), barely there, almost bare numbers.

You couldn’t escape the almost naked dress trend on the red carpet in 2023. (Getty Images)

And the designers were more than happy to oblige.

Whether it’s a purely sheer show, with sleek underwear taking center stage, or a sheer ice skater-style number with strategically placed embellishments, top brands from Valentino to Mugler have taken advantage of the trend.

From Florence Pugh’s nippled Valentino dress to Emily Ratajkowski’s drafty fishnet dress, the nearly nude fashion trend has truly reigned supreme on the red carpet this year.

Here are the best barely there looks of 2023:

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum at the Avatar 2: The Way of Water premiere in December. (Getty Pictures)

Klum’s flowing one-shoulder dress was created to look like white water flowing over rocks in a river. The model slicked her hair back in a wet style to add to the illusion that she was only covered in water and nothing else.

Florence Poug

Florence Pugh at the Valentino Haute Couture show in July. (Getty Pictures)

The Valentino with Florence Pugh’s nipples The number caused such a stir on social media that the actor felt compelled to speak out about the heckling. “Listen, I knew when I wore this amazing Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be comments on it,” Pugh wrote on Instagram.

“What’s been interesting to watch and see is how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see,” he said. – she continued. “What’s most concerning is. Why are you so afraid of boobs? Small? Big? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none?” she added. “What’s so terrifying.”

Megan Fox

Megan Fox at the GQ Men of the Year 2022 party in November. (Getty Pictures)

A seasoned purveyor of the nearly nude trend, Megan Fox showed off her slim figure under her Christian Siriano mesh dress in November.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum at her 21st annual Halloween party in October. (Getty Pictures)

Heidi Klum slipped her her impressive worm costume annual Halloween party and left little to the imagination in a nude, see-through bodysuit, complete with strategically placed gemstones.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in November. (Getty Pictures)

Not the type to hesitate to reveal a little skin, Kendall Jenner’s LACMA red carpet outfit was one of the most unusual “naked” dresses to date. Fans just couldn’t figure out the central ‘pause button’ style detail at the belly of the Bur Akyol dress.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski at W magazine’s 50th anniversary party in October. (Getty Pictures)

Emily Ratajkowski took Revenge Dressing at the top level in a shimmering mesh dress after confirming she was single following rumors that her husband and the father of her child had been caught cheating.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber at a Tiffany & Co. launch in October. (Getty Pictures)

Just because you’re showing a little more skin doesn’t mean you can’t stay good. Case in point: Hailey Bieber’s subtly nude dress at a Tiffany & Co. event in October.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss at the Diet Coke 40th Anniversary Celebration in November. (Getty Pictures)

Near-bare dresses and style were synonymous with Kate Moss in the ’90s. But the esteemed model traded strappy dresses for plunging necklines in this shimmering sheer dress earlier this year.

rita prays

Rita Ora at the Fashion Awards 2022 in December. (Getty Pictures)

With such an unusual beauty look (complete with thin-style prosthetics), it would be easy to overlook Rita Ora’s Nensi Dojaka look for the Fashion Awards.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in December. (Getty Pictures)

Olivia Wilde took on a goth version of the near-nude trend at the People’s Choice Awards in December, taking a leaf from the book of “Miss Flo” in a nipple-wearing number.

Watch: Jessica Chastain Defends Florence Pugh’s Sheer Valentino Dress