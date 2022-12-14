Jordyn Woods’ glow-in-the-dark dress at the Avatar 2 premiere





Jordyn Woods performed an unexpected magic trick on the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of “Avatar: The Waterway” on December 12. Inspired by the people of Pandora, the model strutted to the premiere in a shimmering blue dress by Dion. Lee’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Although stunning at first glance, the high neck midi dress surprised Woods fans when she revealed on her Instagram stories that the light-reflecting material of the assembly glows in the dark. At first glance, the dress appears ocean blue, an appropriate hue for an underwater movie set, but the slightest change in lighting reveals that every fiber is tinged with silver, creating a mesmerizing illusion similar to the iconic meme of the dress from 2015. When Woods walked down the red carpet and into the dark interior on the first night, her dress instantly transformed giving an otherworldly glow-in-the-dark effect. Woods’ luminescent dress, styled by Karina Salerno, featured a ribbed pinstripe design with elaborate cuff cutouts that evoked the pattern of a snowflake. Below the bust, the cutout pattern continued, wrapping around her sides and down her back. Between the cutouts were glimpses of Woods’ tiny tattoos, including the initial “J” on his left side, his “LA” foot tattoo, and his ankle tattoo. She paired the silvery blue outfit with strappy blue Ottolinger flower heels, Solch’s long ruffled earrings and Nefertiti ring, and an icy blonde wave ensemble. At the event, Woods made sure to snap some photos alongside his younger sister, Jodie Woods, who attended the premiere in a blue and white Chet Lo dress made from 3D spiked fabric, reminiscent of a durian fruit. The dress featured a thigh-high slit and a dramatic asymmetrical cutout at the waist. Jodie teamed the look with earrings and strappy heeled sandals from GCDS. Check out Woods’ gorgeous glow-in-the-dark dress at the ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’ premiere.

