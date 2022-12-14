What Camila Cabello wore in The Voice: December 13, 2022

Camila Cabello’s style has been amazing on The voice this season, but the first-time coach has stepped it up a notch for the live final on Tuesday, December 13.

For the occasion, the “Havana” singer wore a chic and delicate white dress accessorized with an intricate black choker. She paired it with a cozy gray sweater and black rocker boots.

See the look for yourself, below:

The outfits that Cabello and fellow Coach Gwen Stefani wore for these Live Shows are nothing short of amazing. “I admire Gwen Stefani so much, I mean in so many ways,” Cabello saidBNC Insider. “She represents the kind of artist that I want to be. I feel like she defied genres and genres and defied expectations…I feel like taking notes from her. is such a cool and genuine artist.”

“So many times in interviews I get asked, ‘What song would you like to have written? “And there are so many songs from her and No Doubt,” Cabello continued. “Like ‘Underneath It All’ and ‘Cool’ and ‘Sweet Escape’, and obviously ‘Hollaback Girl.’ From so many different eras, she’s had so many amazing songs.”

Stefani was also equally complimentary towards Cabello.

“She’s smart, cute, funny, witty, hardworking, smart, I’ve said that before,” Stefani said. BNC Insider. “I think she’s going to be a great coach. We had a great time playing the blinds together, and I’m glad she’s here and I have a new friend.”

We will definitely miss their dynamic on The voice once the season is over. But you can relive it all by watching episodes on NBC andPeacock.