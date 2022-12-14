Camila Cabello Wears Sheer Dress in ‘Wednesday’ Dance Video





Camila Cabello took care of doing the Wednesday dance on TikTok before The voiceand she totally crushed him.

The singer is the latest celeb to jump on the trend, and she looked super strong doing the fun dance in a see-through corset dress.

Camila enjoys doing circuits with her trainer, and she mixes strength, HIIT and stability work. It’s a goth girl winter, and Camila Cabello is here to make all your macabre dreams come true. The Havana the singer was the latest celebrity to jump on the Wednesday trending dance on TikTok, and she looked super confident while doing the choreography. ICYMI: In addition to being a huge hit, Netflix’s new show, Wednesday, seems to have sparked a viral TikTok trend that has everyone doing, uh, “Wednesday.” Actress Jenna Ortegas’ moves on the show should by Lady Gaga, and the fabulous combo has now taken on a life of its own. In the tiktok videos, Camila rocked a sheer black corset dress that showed how toned and strong she looked. Honorable mention goes to her see-through gloves, pearl choker, and black lipstick. It’s just *chefs kiss*. “Today I hope you 1. dance. 2. vote for Morgan Myles to win the vote,” she captioned the video. His fans panicked. This content is imported from Tiktok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Camila took care of showing everyone how seriously strong she was by doing the dance in her see-through dress, so if you’re wondering how she maintains her strength, no need to worry, I’ve got you covered. The body-positive queen has been working with celebrity trainer Jenna Willis for a few years, and the trainer has dropped videos of her History of the GI which show Camila doing intense abdominal exercises. In the video, Camila gets into a plank position using her hands, does push-ups, and straightens up. Now it will burn your heart to the end. In a super relatable moment, Camila shared a stretching session with Jenna on her IG grid. How is YOUR Sunday? she joked in the caption. Willis said Form that, joking aside, Camila is really into her workouts. The two do circuits together, which include moves like squat jumps, high plank shoulder taps, glute bridges, and more. “A lot of our workouts include minimal equipment that focuses on strength, HIIT and balance (including complex movements that target the whole body),” Willis said. Form. “Somehow she manages to keep me on my toes and turns every cardio move into an amazing look. dance move “Ah, that’s why she killed those Wednesday moves… And consider this a public service announcement: Camila has for anyone looking to step up like her. This content is imported from Tiktok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Camila talks about how difficult it can be to have a positive body image in today’s world, and even wrote a long post on social media to address the paparazzi who snapped her in a bikini on vacation. I knew I looked good in the pictures and I thought I would feel accomplished, and yet I’ve never had a worse time on the beach, she written in the captionadding, I remember this [toxic cultural expectations]listen to podcasts on intuitive eating, follow women coming to terms with their cellulite, stretch marks, belly, bloating, weight fluctuations…and more.” It’s so great to see celebrities come out with their truths. Thank you Camila! Jacqueline Tempera is an award-winning writer and journalist living in New Jersey with her many pets. She’s a business owner and dual Scorpio who loves all things astrology and reality TV. She is passionate about diversity and body representation, mental health, and the fight to end sexual assault and harassment. To learn more about Jackie, follow her on Instagram @jacktemp or visit her website at jackietempera.com.

