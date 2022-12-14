Decentraland will host the second Metaverse Fashion Week in March 2023

The fashion and luxury industries persist in their desire to make the metaverse an integral part of their universe and their future. While the enthusiasm for these new virtual worlds has faded, these two sectors seem determined to take advantage of their infinite possibilities. As such, a second Metaverse Fashion Week will officially be held on Decentraland in the spring of 2023.

Second Edition of Metaverse Fashion Week: All the Details

He is back. A year after a first experience – with mixed results – Metaverse Fashion Week should return for a second edition on Decentraland. And it is once again Decentraland which will have the honor of welcoming some of the biggest fashion houses into one of its parallel worlds. The event will take place after Real World Fashion Weeks, spanning the world from New York to Paris in February and March, and is scheduled for March 28-31, 2023.

It will even host Miami Fashion Week, the first fashion week recognized by the prestigious Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) to participate in the event, reflecting the growing interest of the fashion and luxury industries in the worlds virtual.

Fashion’s mission to conquer the metaverse

Contrary to what some might think, the Web3 revolution could well be underway, or at least in its infancy. The latest fashion industry news suggests that major industry players believe in the metaverse and intend to leverage it in their various experimentations. Beyond virtual apparel collections, NFTs, and forays into video gaming, the Metaverse also proves to be an incredible showcase for brands and retailers, who use it to showcase their collections – be they real or virtual – but also to show specific products, from limited editions. to collaborations. And that will no doubt be brought to light during the upcoming Metaverse Fashion Week.

Developed in partnership with UNXD, as well as the Spatial and OVER metaverses, this new kind of fashion week will be themed “future legacy”, with the aim of connecting the next generation of – arguably more digital – designers. with what we might now call mainstream designers. And like last year, Internet users will be able to attend fashion shows, move between a catwalk and a luxury shopping center, and of course buy physical and digital clothes, sometimes in the form of NFT. The event can also count on its partnership with DressX, a specialist in digital clothing.

108,000 people for the first edition

“I am incredibly honored to lead the second annual Metaverse Fashion Week and look forward to showing the world what has grown since the last time we showcased the Metaverse Fashion Revolution on a big stage. In one year, we’ve shown the world one of the strongest and most obvious use cases for the Metaverse to date: digital fashion. After all, we don’t all want to look like boring copies of the same avatar in our digital lives. Just like in the real world, we all want to individualize and curate the personal aesthetic we’re known for,” said Dr. Giovanna Graziosi Casimiro, Head of Metaverse Fashion Week.

Decentraland has not yet revealed the names of the brands that will participate in this second metaverse event. During the first edition, Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, Selfridges, Guo Pei and Paco Rabanne were among the big names present. In total, more than 108,000 people had the curiosity to attend the event, a figure that remains relatively low compared to the hopes and expectations that some may have for these new virtual worlds.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews