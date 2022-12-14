Dupes in the fast fashion industry – The Prospector





Imagine, you are casually scrolling through TikTok, and groups of different influencers are promoting and linking a carbon copy dress which sells for $500 at the Mirror Palais, but costs $17 on Amazon. On the outside it may seem like a lot, but it’s far from the truth. Below #fooledyou can find thousands of videos where people show off fakes they’ve found from brands like Brandy Melville and SKIMS. The rise of ICT Tac took the trends up and down like never before. Dupes allow the consumer to follow trends without wasting huge amounts of money. Affordability appeals to them, as, I admit, it does to me. Buying dupes isn’t bad, sometimes it’s the only place we can shop. However, it becomes harmful when others end up being negatively affected. Before buying from these fast fashion brands, ask yourself: how often will I be wearing this item of clothing? Stores such as Zara, SheIn, H&M, UNIQLO and many more can deliver new clothes to consumers in about a week, allowing them to follow all kinds of trends, at a cheap price. The younger audience who are heavily influenced by TikTok can easily buy anything with the accessibility of these stores which focus on their online business. Having access to these clothing items should be fantastic, but it comes with a lot of consequences. Small businesses suffer from the theft of their creations. For instance, Tunnel vision, owned by Madeline Pendleton, offers clothing associated with alternative fashion. Due to the popularity of their style of dress, their designs will end on SheIn for less than half the price. Pendleton often talks about her designs being stolen from her ICT Tac. For me, the thing that’s actually the most stressful is the fact that people don’t know it’s my real design, Pendleton said. So they might assume that my store only sells generic knockoffs. The expansion of SheIn allows the brand to keep a low profile on its practices. The workshops that make clothes for the company don’t get paid until their subcontractors pay them first. Workers are forced to work 15 hours a day, without breaks in dangerous working conditions. So the workers get the short end of the stick. The documentary, The real cost, explains that in recent years, clothing consumption has increased by 400% compared to the amount we consumed just two decades ago. It also comes with materials that are not disposable, so it won’t break down when the clothes are thrown away. Today, clothes are often made with fossil fuels or microplastics. This causes the clothes to take around 200 years to decompose. Being part of the trends shouldn’t come at the cost of being one of the reasons we harm our planet. Although buying fast fashion never stops, it is important to be aware of the dangers it brings. Savings and buying local or sustainable clothing brands can slow down the consumption of fast fashion clothing. Fabiola Trillo is a guest contributor and can be contacted at [email protected]

