Fashion
15 holiday gifts for boyfriends who like to keep it stylish
It’s the season !
Yes, it is, but don’t let this phrase get into your Instagram captions to look cool and all, in fact, we invite you to take full advantage of it.
Because it’s officially the holiday season and you have to make the most of it. And barbecue parties aren’t enough, consider giving holiday gifts this season to bring joy to your loved one’s life.
Looking for the perfect Christmas or New Years gift for your men? Look no further, here are our top 15 holiday gifts for boyfriends who like to keep it stylish.
1. Red Button Down Oxford Shirt
Dennis Lingo Men’s Slim Fit Oxford Cotton Casual Shirt with Button Down Collar and Long Sleeves
Product Details: This casual plaid shirt has a slim fit, button down collar, full button placket, full sleeves and curved hem. Fitted size and fit. Size chart for details before ordering Material & Care 100% premium cotton (regular machine wash). About the DENNIS LINGO Brand Finding basic menswear for everyday wear can be difficult in today’s fast fashion world, where trends change daily. That’s why we started Dennis Lingo, to create a one-stop-shop for high-end clothing essentials for everyday wear at the lowest prices.
Warm your man up in the Christmas spirit and treat him to something in the season’s red color.
Consider this classic button-down oxford shirt to elevate its style.
Pair it with regular fit jeans, a pair of black trainers and flank a leather jacket for the perfect winter look.
2. Green and white rugby shirts
A plain green and white rugby polo shirt to take your boyfriend’s fashion game from casual to classic. Equal parts macho and equal parts suave, this piece is a total steal.
3. Bottle Opener Sunglasses
VILLAIN WINGMAN BOTTLE STRIPPER SUNGLASSES
Size Chart: Medium | Color: Black | Style: Wingman Frame Finish: Metallic | Lens: square equipped with super grip and scratch resistance Integrated metal bottle opener on each arm of the frame Easy to use and durable bottle opener for ultimate convenience Flexible hinges for hassle-free smooth movement Compact and lightweight One perfect companion At your parties, moments of adventure or relaxation Looking for the ultimate winger? There’s nothing better than Villain Wingman Sunglasses that add that extra enigma to your villainous personality. These super grippy metallic finish sunglasses come with a durable built-in bottle opener that adds all the convenience and style you need to your look. Whether it’s a day of celebration, adventure or relaxation, all you need is your naughty Wingman to open up a good time and stand out among the rest.
Does your bub like to drink beer? These super cool metallic blue sunglasses that double as a bottle opener will make the perfect Christmas gift for your man. Something he can flex among his boys.
4. A classic olive green zipper
Dennis Lingo Mens Long Sleeve Sweatshirt – Lightweight Casual Winter Clothing for Men (Light Olive)
Product Name: Dennis Lingo Men’s cotton and polyester hoodies with long sleeves, regular fit, graphic pattern, casual winter jacket for men (Olive, S) with elegance and refinement. We have over ten years of experience in men’s clothing. Dennis Lingo is a men’s casual wear brand and is one of the major shirt players in the Indian markets. Today, Dennis Lingo offers men’s long sleeve solid shell jackets. This trendy and cool varsity jacket is ideal for spring, fall and early winter. These jackets fit any casual/homecoming/party occasion; It is excellent for everyday wear, outerwear and the office. This shell jacket has a waterproof functional fabric designed to keep you dry in the rain and protect you from the wind or winter. This jacket is made with a premium 100% polyester fabric focused on comfort. This fabric is versatile, lightweight, durable and low maintenance, making the jacket extremely comfortable. This is a regular fit solid shell jacket with zipper closure, 2 pockets and a straight hem which gives this jacket a unique look and adds elegance to your style. Colour: Olive
A guy can never go wrong with olive green. Treat him to this classic zipper that will be a must-have piece in his winter wardrobe.
5. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch
This piece proves that smartwatches don’t have to have a boring aesthetic. Featuring a badass black and midnight gold color combination with an always-on AMOLED display and other smart features, this Cosmos Luxe watch is both fashionable and functional.
6. Gray Cotton Joggers
Straight fit cotton joggers (LIGHTGREY)
These sweatpants are perfect with a stylish t-shirt and sneakers. It helps to sport a look that is both trendy and casual. It is perfect for your casual daily relaxation.
Buddies in sweatpants are an entire mood. These cool cotton joggers will not elevate a man’s casual style, but will also be the perfect workout clothes to wear to the gym.
7. White Leather Puma Sneakers
Speaking of casual style, we can’t help but mention sneakers. Consider getting your man these cool white leather trainers from Puma to add tons of style to his dressing gown.
The best part? These are unisex and if you want to pair with your partner, you can also treat yourself to a pair.
8. Black Leather Upper Sneakers
Raise your hand if getting fitter is your New Year’s resolution and you plan to sweat it out with your partner in the gym.
Well, make him maximize his workouts with these super cool black trainers that are light and nice on the foot and look great.
9. Black turtleneck sweater
Turtlenecks are classics. Something that can take you from work to party in the colder months and tick the style note in both places.
Zipper detailing keeps this piece playful and the solid black color keeps the sweater’s edgy vibe.
10. Cool Suede Gray Cap
A cap is probably one of the first things men like to wear when it comes to accessories. The start of your romance may not be love at first sight, but this free size cap in a solid stone color will definitely work like love at first sight for your boyfriend.
11. Wicked Desire Perfume
Villain Desire Eau De Parfum For Men, 100ml
Make your move with Villain Desire Eau de Parfum, India’s first pheromone-infused fragrance blended to stimulate sexual desire. The first of its kind, Villain Desire ensures immediate attraction to the partner whose attention you desire. The magic of pheromones enhances your raw scent and gives you the ultimate sex appeal with just one spray. The power of temptation now lies in its unique and long-lasting concoction of spicy notes. So, arouse your deepest desires without fear, because now you are irresistible. The first of its kind, the pheromone-infused Villain Desire Eau de Parfum keeps body odor at bay. Also applies to clothing with a unique concoction of spice, coconut, wood and other unique notes.
A thoughtful gift that will enhance your man’s raw scent and make him even more desirable for you. The spicy, woody concoction and strong notes of the fragrance make it the perfect scent to wear in the winter.
12. A cool denim jacket
Planning a Christmas lunch with someone special? Surprise them with this cool denim jacket that they can wear on many more dates with you in the future.
The slightly washed-out feel of the jacket gives it a worn-in vibe in a very chic way.
13. Trifold Leather Wallet
Luck is good and anything but a new wallet for all you know can manifest more professional success for your man. A tri-fold leather wallet will ensure that your man always keeps his cards and cash in place.
14. Gold plated chain
Mens Twisted Cuboids Gold Plated Link Chain
Twisted Cuboids Mens Gold Plated Link Chain Product Specification Brand: – BoldBy Priyaasi Collection: – Mens Jewelry Actual Color: – Gold Product Type: – Metal Necklace Used: – Metal Clasp: – Lobster Clasp Plating: – Gold plated Number of components inside:- 1 Care instruction:- Wipe with a clean cloth to remove dust
Does your boyfriend like to keep his A-game a little pissed off? Gift her this gold-plated chain to work as a statement piece of jewelry with her regular looks. Also, a sweet way to always be close to your heart.
15. Cool Blue Pebble Helmets
Looking for something a little more useful for your man, bank on the utility and cool quotient of these Bluetooth headphones from Pebble to make a sonic gift for your boyfriend this holiday season.
The bottom line
There you go girls, our guide to finding the perfect holiday gift for your boyfriend.
Whether you’re looking for something cool to add to her wardrobe or shoes that will make her workout a fun ride or sunglasses that will elevate her usual style, our gift guide will have you covered.
