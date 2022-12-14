Tigers Fall to No. 4/5 Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa





The score of the box TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Memphis battled until the final buzzer but ultimately fell 91-88 on the road Tuesday night to No. 4/5 Alabama at Coleman Coliseum. The loss ended the Tigers’ six-game winning streak and dropped them to 8-3 on the year. Senior Kendric Davis cemented his warrior status with a 30-point 11-of-22 shooting performance and kept the Tigers in the game all night with tough bucket after tough bucket. DeAndre Williams nearly grabbed another double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds. He played just 28 minutes after committing a foul with 6:35 left in the game, changing the tone for the Tigers. Davis scored the first two baskets of the game, then assisted the next one to give Memphis a 6-0 lead from the start. The Tigers led for most of the first half until Alabama (9-1) got one-and-one with 8:26 on the clock to move ahead 19-17. After starting the game hot from the field, the Tigers turned icy midway through the first half hitting just 1 of 15 shots during a streak but were able to stay within striking distance as Alabama took a 36-33 advantage in the break. Alabama was able to maintain their lead throughout the second half by repeatedly getting to the free throw line. The Crimson Tide drained 21 of 26 to the boards in the final 20 minutes, compared to just 12 of 17 from Memphis. Despite trailing by nine with: 31 seconds left and no Williams or Malcolm Dandridge on the field, Memphis found a spark of his new addition, Damaria Franklin . Just a day after finally learning he was eligible to play, Franklin earned the respect of the Tiger Nation in the dying seconds. Within 20 seconds, he made a layup, grabbed an offensive rebound on a missed free throw, then converted another layup to keep the Tigers within two possessions. Following a three-point failure, Alex Lomax caught an offensive tip before Keonte Kennedy sank the first three-pointer of the game for Memphis in the final second to end the game at 91-88. Brandon Miller led the Tide with 24 points and eight rebounds. Memphis heads home for another Southeastern Conference game on Saturday as Texas A&M visits the FedEx Forum at 6 p.m. PLAY NOTES Memphis shot 34 of 79 from the floor (43.0%), 1 of 12 from deep and made 19 of 25 free throws (76.0%).

Alabama finished 26 of 54 overall (48.1%), 10 of 27 at long range (37.0%) and 29 of 40 at charity stripe (72.5%).

Davis finished with a season-high 30 points and added five assists and four steals.

Franklin recorded eight points and six rebounds in 18 minutes in his Tiger debut.

Elijah McCadden added eight runs and shot 3 of 4.

added eight runs and shot 3 of 4. Dandridge added seven points and eight boards in 17 minutes off the bench.

Memphis led for 11:18 and outshot the paint, 54-32. The Tigers committed just 10 turnovers but forced Alabama to 19 errors.

