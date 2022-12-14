Fashion
Moda Magazine addresses controversial ‘Vicious’ issue in town hall meeting, promises structural changes The Badger Herald
Moda Magazine, the University of Wisconsin’s lifestyle magazine, held a virtual town hall from Monday to address the controversy surrounding their to fall printed issue titled Vicious and promised structural changes in the future.
Moda editor Mason Braasch said in an emailed statement to the Badger Herald that she was grateful to those who shared their concerns at the meeting and felt it was a productive first step towards change. in the future.
Readers sounded the alarm when Moda posted her fashion editorial photo shoot titled A Girl is a Gun on Instagram, which featured models posing with a prop gun. Dozens of comments called the use of the accessory tone muted and insensitive. Moda later deleted the Instagram post and deleted the photo shoot from the issue online.
There won’t be these kinds of narratives surrounding guns as a symbol of empowerment if there was a greater sense of diversity in the room, if there was even a person of color there to have an additional perspective on the matter, says former fashion writer Zack Zens.
Although the rest of the fall issue remains on the Modas website, the editorial board will discuss the removal of the entire draft with staff, Braasch said.
Modas director of photography Hunter Kiehl said she was involved in creating the editorial photoshoot and disagreed with the use of the images, but did not the feeling of being able to share his concerns with the rest of the editorial board.
I feel embarrassed and awful because I felt awkward in front of the photos, but I didn’t feel like I had agency,” Kiehl said.
Katie Herrick, who was on Modas’ 2020 editorial board, said the photo shoot wasn’t the only problem with Vicious. Herrick said many of the articles in the issue dealt with sensitive topics and used potentially triggering language without nuance.
Herrick said it seemed like some of the topics, including addiction, added little to the problem itself and served more as an opportunity for graphic design.
Former Moda editor Ally Konz suggested that to deal with the structural changes that caused the oblivion, Moda should retire the spring semester.
If this team really wants to make changes, it might really be worth considering pausing content, Konz said.
Zens said Moda should examine whether the actions of the editorial boards are inscrutable according to the organizations statutes.
Last year, Zens presented an idea for a digital problemwhich the editorial board renamed and produced with only the color scheme attributed to it, he said. Zens said when he discussed it with the editorial board last year, he was met with indifference. As a queer man, Zens said it was a struggle to represent menswear at Moda.
There is only one person of color…on the board there is [also] no man involved in space, Zens said.
Zens’ experience caused Moda to modify its problem-theming process, Braasch said. Previously, themes were chosen by the editorial board and then presented to staff, but now the entire staff votes on themes submitted directly by their creators, Braasch said.
Black Voice public relations director Abigail Perkins said Moda will have to hire a professional to address her internal diversity issues instead of relying on BIPOC students to come up with solutions for free.
If you really want to have structural change, you’ll have to dismantle what Moda looks like, Perkins said.
