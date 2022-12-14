Michelle Obama Fashion Declaration of Independence

When is a reading tour not just a reading tour? When it’s a platform for the reshaping, literally, of a major public figure when it’s a way for someone whose image at some stage in their life has been commemorated for posterity to point out that It is time to move on.

Which she, for her part, already has.

So it seems in Michelle Obama’s case, at least judging by the imagery during her coast-to-coast promotional trip for The Light We Carry, which wrapped up this week. That something new was happening (and not just a new book) was evident not only to those who went to the theater to listen to him discuss his memoir/self-help tome with the likes of Gayle King, Conan OBrien, Ellen DeGeneres and Tyler Perry, but to everyone who follows on social media.

The first lady, the one preserved in oils by painter Sharon Sprung, wearing a sky blue off-the-shoulder evening gown, her shoulder-length hair styled in soft, straight wings around her face was left framed on the White House wall. Instead, Mrs. Obama has, in multiple public outings, swapped her floral dresses, corporate sheaths and J. Crew cardigans for bold pantsuits, tees and braids, as if she declared her independence from the constraints and conventions that overwhelmed her when she was. in the executive mansion. There was a lot of flair. And flares.

The transformation began in New York, with the highlighter yellow Proenza Schouler pantsuit she wore for an appearance on the Today show. Gone big with the Versace black and flowing magenta zebra-print shirt dress over fuchsia cargos she wore in Washington, D.C. Pointed out that something new was happening with head-to-toe Ganni denim in Philadelphia. Achieving flycatcher nostalgia with a multicolored Roksanda x Fila zip-up sweatshirt, what looked like a periwinkle blue one-shoulder bodysuit and baggy black pants in Atlanta.