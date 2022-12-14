Fashion
Michelle Obama Fashion Declaration of Independence
When is a reading tour not just a reading tour? When it’s a platform for the reshaping, literally, of a major public figure when it’s a way for someone whose image at some stage in their life has been commemorated for posterity to point out that It is time to move on.
Which she, for her part, already has.
So it seems in Michelle Obama’s case, at least judging by the imagery during her coast-to-coast promotional trip for The Light We Carry, which wrapped up this week. That something new was happening (and not just a new book) was evident not only to those who went to the theater to listen to him discuss his memoir/self-help tome with the likes of Gayle King, Conan OBrien, Ellen DeGeneres and Tyler Perry, but to everyone who follows on social media.
The first lady, the one preserved in oils by painter Sharon Sprung, wearing a sky blue off-the-shoulder evening gown, her shoulder-length hair styled in soft, straight wings around her face was left framed on the White House wall. Instead, Mrs. Obama has, in multiple public outings, swapped her floral dresses, corporate sheaths and J. Crew cardigans for bold pantsuits, tees and braids, as if she declared her independence from the constraints and conventions that overwhelmed her when she was. in the executive mansion. There was a lot of flair. And flares.
The transformation began in New York, with the highlighter yellow Proenza Schouler pantsuit she wore for an appearance on the Today show. Gone big with the Versace black and flowing magenta zebra-print shirt dress over fuchsia cargos she wore in Washington, D.C. Pointed out that something new was happening with head-to-toe Ganni denim in Philadelphia. Achieving flycatcher nostalgia with a multicolored Roksanda x Fila zip-up sweatshirt, what looked like a periwinkle blue one-shoulder bodysuit and baggy black pants in Atlanta.
Caused a kerfuffle with a Brandon Maxwell zipped bustier top and matching cargo pants worn over a white long sleeve t-shirt, and a Balmain velvet pantsuit paired with a custom San Francisco Diana Ross t-shirt (a wink sly eye to Mrs. Ross’s daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, who was doing the interview).
And culminated by oversized faded Balmain jeans worn with a black Marine Serre top with a printed silk scarf draped over the bust.
Oh, and there were also Palmer Harding eco-leathers and a Stella McCartney jumpsuit.
As with the book itself, which mixes intimate anecdotes with advice on how to deal with anxiety, pressure and self-doubt, the clothes feel personal; the wardrobe of someone who ignored filters and decided to dress for themselves rather than dress to please (or maybe just not to upset) as many people as possible voters. Whether you like cuts or not, there’s no denying that Mrs. Obama seemed to be having fun with what she was wearing. She was modeling a different type of choice, one that favored energetic self-expression over fitting in. Her clothes came off. They were unexpected.
After all, as she wrote in The Light We Carry, for eight years she had to be careful with my image, aware that as what she called one (the only black first lady, the only black lawyer of the first lady, etc.), she walked a fine line between tradition and the future; between what had happened before and what could be. Every choice she made was considered a public good, and that extended to every item she wore and every style decision she made.
Like she said Ellen DeGeneres in their conversation on the tour, she considered wearing her hair in braids while at the White House would have been easier, but she chose not to because she didn’t think the American people were ready for them. dark hair. They just had to adapt to a black president and a black first family. She decided, she said, to keep my hair straight. Best to keep the conversation focused on health care.
Even after the Obamas left the White House, when Mrs. Obama published her bestseller Becoming and embarked on her first book tour, her image seemed to bridge the gap between the role she had played and the leadership in which she was going. His choices were getting brighter and more adventurous (remember those iridescent Balenciaga stiletto boots?) while still being recognizable.
Now, almost four years later, it’s a different story. One who, stylist Meredith Koop said vogue, largely consisted of wanting to be more and more comfortable. (She declined to add more.) You can’t really argue with that. Comfort is the one trend everyone can agree on, after the pandemic shutdowns.
Yet given how strategic Mrs. Obama was about her wardrobe choices during her husband’s administration; given how she used the spotlight to draw attention to a host of indie names representative of America’s melting pot; given how aware she was that her every look was being followed (her burgundy pants and belt superwoman outfit at Biden’s inauguration all but caused an internet meltdown), it’s impossible not to think that the change today is not just about physical comfort. It is also the comfort of being at ease with oneself. And in that, it is a deliberate statement of intent. Of freedom.
Mrs. Obama sets her own rules, defining herself by her own expectations, as opposed to the expectations of the role she is to fulfill. Who wears the pants?
At this point, she does.
