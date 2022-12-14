Kate Chastain is pregnant: she shows her belly and her bump in a cut-out dress

Fashion
Surprise! Kate Chastain just announced she’s pregnant, showing off her growing baby bump in a truly stunning photo. I already plan so many birthday theme parties for you, theUnder the bridgealum captioned the December 13 Instagram postin which she wore a pretty navy and white floral print dress with spaghetti straps and a keyhole cutout.
The former chief stew teamed her dazzling look with lots of gold necklaces, a gold bracelet and a ring, also giving off her signature Kate cool with oversized dark sunglasses.
The news was quickly greeted with support from across the Bravoverse, includingUnder the bridges Alli Dore and Colin Macy-OToole, moreThe Real Housewives of Beverly HillsDorit Kemsley andSouthern Charms Madison LeCroy.
How exciting! Dorit shared, while Madison wrote, How did I miss that! ? Congratulations.
Eeeeeek the news is out!! Sooooo excited for you my angel, Fraser Olender wrote in the comments section.
Ahead of her pregnancy news, Kate has kept things fairly low-key on her social media when it comes to her private life, only sharing some of the her hottest styles here and there.
At BravoCon 2022, however, where she was enlisted to interview Bravolebs for BravoTV.com, she revealed that she was single.
lookUnder the bridgeBravo Mondays at 8/7c and the next dayPeacock.Catch upBravo app.
