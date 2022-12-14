Fashion
10 Christmas gift ideas from Greenville businesses
Christmas is less than two weeks away and some shoppers are still looking for the perfect gift for those who have almost everything and are hard to please.
The solution may be easier than trying to say Reedy River three times faster. Instead of checking online deals and malls, how about looking for items that are uniquely Greenville?
Many of these items can be found in downtown stores and are a good way to escape the busy and busy malls. This list is not exhaustive, but it will help you get started,
Check out some of these gift ideas that are made in Greenville or have a Greenville theme.
Southernside Brewery Christmas Mugs
Get the holiday spirit started with a good adult drink responsibly, of course.
Southernside Brewery has decorated its drinks menu with 13 Christmas-themed cocktails designed for the holiday season, featuring: Grandma Got Run Over By a T-Rex (vodka-based), Santa’s Little Helper (gin) and Holiday spiked chai (Brandy & rum) with a koala hanging from a straw.
“Miracle Mugs” are available for purchase, ranging from $12 to $18 for mugs featuring Santa Claus, a Christmas dinosaur and a holiday barrel mug, and more. The deal lasts until the New Year.
A holiday gift for: hot chocolate, coffee, tea or even champagne lovers
Location: 25 Delano Drive Unit D
Season subscriptions to Mr. Judson Bookstore
Avid readers can spend time with guest authors and group food at Mr. Judson Bookstore “Breakfast and bed” and “Page pairing“events.
Choose between a 6-month ($300) or 12-month ($600) Lunch & Lit pass that allows literature lovers and socialites to meet guest authors, enjoy a meal at Soby’s and connect with other book lovers in downtown Greenville.
Additionally, the Page Pairing Season Pass allows for either a 6-ticket package for ($180) or a 12-ticket package for ($360) depending on books and wine tastings held monthly.
A holiday gift for: book lovers, book clubs and socialites
Location: 130 S. Main St.
Upgrade Dad to A Polished Man
Don’t know what to get dad? The usual socks, underwear and tie are fine, but why not step it up with some high-end clothes and accessories?
stop a polite manin a men’s fashion and business attire boutique that offers stylish wallets, pocket squares, Beachwood fiber underwear, and Greenville-produced cowhide and alligator-skin belts.
A holiday gift for: suit wearers, family men and people looking for a touch of professional style.
Location: 2 W. Washington St.
Popcorn’s Gourmet Popcorn Popcorn Gallons
Good things come in tin packaging, because the perfect universal gift arrives as a core of Poppington Gourmet Popcorn which offers an assortment of caramel, cheese and chocolate options, and more.
Popular holiday gifts are the 3.5-gallon ($77) popcorn boxes that can be assorted in different flavors, and a 6.5-gallon ($135) option, also said Rose Augustyn, owner of the downtown store.
A holiday gift for: white elephant gift exchange, corporate parties and snack lovers.
Location: 30 S. Main St.
10 Swamp Rabbits Ice Hockey Toe-Drag Tickets
Take nine friends to a single game or split the tickets however you like. Greenville Swamp Rabbits offer a 10-game voucher that includes entry and a team-inspired beanie.
For ticket packages near the middle of the ice ($220) or seats near or behind the goalie ($120), this icy deal is the perfect gift to see pro hockey, at a great price.
A holiday gift for: sports fans, a lads night out and a night out at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Location: 650 N. Academy Street
Greenville County Historical Society Locally Themed Christmas Ornaments
For those who know and love Greenville the most and decorate their tree with equal vigor, a Christmas-themed glass topper would be the perfect gift.
Greenville County Historical Society has ornaments on sale that feature handmade images of Cherrydale, Poinsett Club, The Southern Railway Depot, Whitehall and more ($25). Maps and county history books from local authors are also available.
A holiday gift for: Greenville historians and those with beautifully decorated Christmas trees.
Location: 100 Lavinia Avenue.
Regal Hollywood Theaters Discount Voucher
Everyone knows that gift cards are not considered a real giveaway, but when it comes to saving money on movies and concessions, we’ll give it a pass.
Stop by Regal Hollywood and purchase a holiday e-card offer that includes a $50 gift card and a $10 concession card bonus, which can be used from January 1 through February 28, 2023.
A Christmas gift for: movie buffs and those who like to snack at the theater
Location: 1029 Woodruff Road
Sweets and wine packages at LaRue Fine Chocolate
Chocolates and wine are always a wonderful gift, well, “Because who doesn’t love wine and chocolate,” says Elizabeth McDaniel, owner of LaRue Fine Chocolate. The chocolate factory offers gift boxes ($50-$60) that include a variety of chocolates accompanied by a red wine or sparkling option. LaRue also offers vegan options.
Get a holiday package of six chocolates ($13), 12 chocolates ($25) or 24 chocolate options ($50) that are sure to put a smile on your loved one’s face.
A holiday gift for: chocolate and wine lovers, girlfriend/wife
Location: 556 Perry Avenue, Suite B115
Try a flavor addition at Vinaigre & Huile
The perfect on-the-go gift for those who know the kitchen well.
Pass Oil & Vinegar for gift boxes that give the basics for making pizza, a package for truffle lovers, Italian dipping oils and even barbecue entrees.
A holiday gift for: Those who love cooking
Location: 220 Main Street N.
Spend the holidays at the Greenville Zoo
Enjoy the Christmas spirit with children and zoo animals like Greenville Zoo Vacation runs from December 15 to 23, then from December 26 to 30.
Enjoy photos with Santa Claus, Christmas light decorations and holiday music, plus an exploration of land and water animals for the day.
Ticket prices range from $10 to $14 for adults and $8 to $12 for children.
A holiday gift for: Children to open before Christmas
Location: 150 Cleveland Park Drive
