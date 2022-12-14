Fashion
Best jeans for men 2022: The most durable and stylish denim trouser options
The best jeans for men have been the backbone of casual clothing for over a century. Tough, simple and versatile, they started life as workwear in the mines and on the ranches of the western United States. Decades later, they made their way into mainstream menswear via the pop culture icons of the 1940s and 50s. Soon everyone was wearing denim, and jeans’ humble place as everyday wear default in the world was carved in stone.
Chances are you’ve owned your fair share of jeans over the years. It’s also likely that you’ve never been able to find the perfect pair. Thanks to the ubiquity of jeans, denim shopping is a tough thing to do. With so many options, it can be difficult to narrow things down and sort the wheat from the chaff, and there’s always one aspect that’s compromised.
To take the guesswork out of the process, we’ve rounded up a selection of tried-and-true jeans. They are best in class options when it comes to key criteria such as comfort, fit, quality and value for money. And, in some cases, all of the above. Whether you’re looking for something simple and budget-friendly or want to dabble in high-end heavyweight Japanese denim, you’ll find something here to suit you.
READ NEXT: The Best Shirts for Men
How to choose the best men’s jeans for you
What is raw denim?
When shopping for jeans, you may come across the term raw denim. This is the name given to denim in its post-dyed, unwashed state. This means that all the indigo dye is still in the fabric and will fade naturally over time. This might sound like a bad thing, but many people love the natural fades and whiskers (that’s the name of the lines on the back of the knees and upper thighs) it creates.
In fact, there’s an entire style subculture that revolves around raw denim and the goal of creating the perfect worn-in jean over time. It can be uncomfortable and stiff at first, but it relaxes and molds to the wearer’s body over time in a way that pre-washed denim simply doesn’t. The main caveat is that to allow discolorations to form, you should refrain from washing your jeans for up to six months.
Should I buy selvedge jeans?
Selvedge is another common term in the world of jeans. This refers to the type of denim. Specifically, denim that has been made on a traditional machine called a shuttle loom. This denim is unique in that the fabric is finished with a clean, crisp edge. It is often white with a small visible red line along the seam when the legs are cuffed. Is it better than regular denim? Most of the time, yes. Generally speaking, it is a sign of quality, and people who wear it appreciate the neat finish it gives to jeans.
What cut should I buy?
There are many options when it comes to fit. Picking one is largely a matter of personal preference, but some fits work better on some body shapes than others. The general idea is to balance your proportions. For example, if you have slender, skinny legs, you’re better off opting for skinny jeans as opposed to anything too tight or baggy. If your legs are particularly wide, you better have a straight leg instead. Tapered cuts can work well for muscular men with big thighs.
READ NEXT: The best waterproof jackets for men
The best men’s jeans you can buy in 2022
1. Levis Original 501: the best men’s straight cut jeans
Price: 65 | Shop now at House of Fraser
Without the Levis 501, jeans as we know them today simply wouldn’t exist. These were the jeans that started the entire five-pocket rivet denim revolution, and they are still being made to this day. They feature a classic straight fit, mid-rise waist, and come in more wash options than can be listed here. They’re known to be tough, versatile and affordable, which is a big part of why they’re as popular today as they were when they were first introduced nearly 150 years ago. It’s a great option for anyone looking for a traditional, no-frills pair of jeans that won’t go broke, let alone go out of style.
Key specs Right; Selvedge: Nope; Washing: a wash
Shop now at House of Fraser
2. Uniqlo Regular Fit Selvedge Jeans: Best value jeans for men
Price: 39.90 | Buy now on Uniqlo
Uniqlo has a reputation in the menswear community as one of the few high street chain stores worth buying. He is renowned for making his wardrobe essentials remarkably well and at prices that leave plenty of room for manoeuvre. The brand’s selvedge denim is perhaps the best example. The jeans look and feel like a pair that would cost you three times as much from anywhere else, with a classic straight fit and a rich indigo color. A slim version is also available for those who prefer a narrow leg.
Key specs Right; Selvedge: Yes; Washing: Raw
Buy now on Uniqlo
3. APC Petit New Standard: The best skinny jeans for men
Price: 155 | Shop now at End Clothing
We often talk about the jeans of the Parisian brand APCs as being the gateway to the world of raw denim. That’s because they’re made from pretty decent Japanese denim that fades well, but they’re a lot more affordable and accessible than what some might call the real deal. The Petit New Standard is the brand’s slim model, and it’s a great mid-range option for anyone who wants a form-fitting jean that doesn’t stray into skinny territory. One thing to note is that they only come in one leg length, the idea being that you’ll get them fitted and cuffed (the case with a lot of raw denim jeans).
Key specs Thin; Selvedge: Yes; Washing: Raw
Shop now at End Clothing
4. OrSlow 105: The best premium jeans for men
Price: 270 | Shop now at Goodhood
Crafted in Japan from high-quality selvedge denim, OrSlows 105 is essentially an upgraded version of Levis’ iconic 501. It features the same familiar fit, but with premium detailing and construction that puts it above the competition in quality. This particular model has what OrSlow calls a two-year wash, which gives the jeans a realistic look, similar to a well-worn pair of raw denim jeans. The tricky thing here is the sizing. All available sizes are Japanese, so be sure to check the conversion chart carefully before spending your money.
Key specs Right; Selvedge: Yes; Washing: Environment
5. Samurai S710XX: Best raw denim jeans for men
Price: 349 | Shop now at Son of a Stag
If you’re looking for true Japanese raw denim and money’s no object, then these insanely heavyweight regular fit jeans from Samurai are about as good as it gets. Made in Osaka from 24oz denim, they’re about as durable as jeans and are designed to develop unique fade patterns as they age. Yes, they’re expensive, but these are the kind of jeans you’ll keep for decades, knowing they’ll just get better every time you wear them.
Key specs Right; Selvedge: Yes; Washing: Raw
|
Sources
2/ https://www.expertreviews.co.uk/clothing/1417585/best-mens-jeans
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Best jeans for men 2022: The most durable and stylish denim trouser options
- The report shows that the Uvalde sheriff had no active shooter training
- ‘Besharam Rang’: Bollywood choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant shares his experience working with Deepika Padukone
- Erdogan calls for gas exports from Turkmenistan to Western countries
- ‘If you start taking advice from outsiders…’: Afridi denounces Babar’s captaincy | Cricket
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi received by the King of the Belgians at the Laeken Palace
- Bollywood: title locked for next Ranbir Kapoor
- CM Parvez Elahi pledges support for Imran Khan – Pakistan
- 10 Christmas gift ideas from Greenville businesses
- Minister says hockey culture needs to change after news of latest sexual assault allegations
- Breakdown of January 6 commissions possible criminal referrals and beyond
- Bollywood choreographer works with Deepika Padukone on trending track ‘Besharam Rang’ – News