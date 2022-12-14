Best jeans for men 2022: The most durable and stylish denim trouser options

The best jeans for men have been the backbone of casual clothing for over a century. Tough, simple and versatile, they started life as workwear in the mines and on the ranches of the western United States. Decades later, they made their way into mainstream menswear via the pop culture icons of the 1940s and 50s. Soon everyone was wearing denim, and jeans’ humble place as everyday wear default in the world was carved in stone.

Chances are you’ve owned your fair share of jeans over the years. It’s also likely that you’ve never been able to find the perfect pair. Thanks to the ubiquity of jeans, denim shopping is a tough thing to do. With so many options, it can be difficult to narrow things down and sort the wheat from the chaff, and there’s always one aspect that’s compromised.

To take the guesswork out of the process, we’ve rounded up a selection of tried-and-true jeans. They are best in class options when it comes to key criteria such as comfort, fit, quality and value for money. And, in some cases, all of the above. Whether you’re looking for something simple and budget-friendly or want to dabble in high-end heavyweight Japanese denim, you’ll find something here to suit you.

How to choose the best men’s jeans for you

What is raw denim?

When shopping for jeans, you may come across the term raw denim. This is the name given to denim in its post-dyed, unwashed state. This means that all the indigo dye is still in the fabric and will fade naturally over time. This might sound like a bad thing, but many people love the natural fades and whiskers (that’s the name of the lines on the back of the knees and upper thighs) it creates.

In fact, there’s an entire style subculture that revolves around raw denim and the goal of creating the perfect worn-in jean over time. It can be uncomfortable and stiff at first, but it relaxes and molds to the wearer’s body over time in a way that pre-washed denim simply doesn’t. The main caveat is that to allow discolorations to form, you should refrain from washing your jeans for up to six months.

Should I buy selvedge jeans?

Selvedge is another common term in the world of jeans. This refers to the type of denim. Specifically, denim that has been made on a traditional machine called a shuttle loom. This denim is unique in that the fabric is finished with a clean, crisp edge. It is often white with a small visible red line along the seam when the legs are cuffed. Is it better than regular denim? Most of the time, yes. Generally speaking, it is a sign of quality, and people who wear it appreciate the neat finish it gives to jeans.

What cut should I buy?

There are many options when it comes to fit. Picking one is largely a matter of personal preference, but some fits work better on some body shapes than others. The general idea is to balance your proportions. For example, if you have slender, skinny legs, you’re better off opting for skinny jeans as opposed to anything too tight or baggy. If your legs are particularly wide, you better have a straight leg instead. Tapered cuts can work well for muscular men with big thighs.

The best men’s jeans you can buy in 2022

1. Levis Original 501: the best men’s straight cut jeans

Price: 65 | Shop now at House of Fraser

Without the Levis 501, jeans as we know them today simply wouldn’t exist. These were the jeans that started the entire five-pocket rivet denim revolution, and they are still being made to this day. They feature a classic straight fit, mid-rise waist, and come in more wash options than can be listed here. They’re known to be tough, versatile and affordable, which is a big part of why they’re as popular today as they were when they were first introduced nearly 150 years ago. It’s a great option for anyone looking for a traditional, no-frills pair of jeans that won’t go broke, let alone go out of style.

Key specs Right; Selvedge: Nope; Washing: a wash

2. Uniqlo Regular Fit Selvedge Jeans: Best value jeans for men

Price: 39.90 | Buy now on Uniqlo

Uniqlo has a reputation in the menswear community as one of the few high street chain stores worth buying. He is renowned for making his wardrobe essentials remarkably well and at prices that leave plenty of room for manoeuvre. The brand’s selvedge denim is perhaps the best example. The jeans look and feel like a pair that would cost you three times as much from anywhere else, with a classic straight fit and a rich indigo color. A slim version is also available for those who prefer a narrow leg.

Key specs Right; Selvedge: Yes; Washing: Raw

3. APC Petit New Standard: The best skinny jeans for men

Price: 155 | Shop now at End Clothing

We often talk about the jeans of the Parisian brand APCs as being the gateway to the world of raw denim. That’s because they’re made from pretty decent Japanese denim that fades well, but they’re a lot more affordable and accessible than what some might call the real deal. The Petit New Standard is the brand’s slim model, and it’s a great mid-range option for anyone who wants a form-fitting jean that doesn’t stray into skinny territory. One thing to note is that they only come in one leg length, the idea being that you’ll get them fitted and cuffed (the case with a lot of raw denim jeans).

Key specs Thin; Selvedge: Yes; Washing: Raw

4. OrSlow 105: The best premium jeans for men

Price: 270 | Shop now at Goodhood

Crafted in Japan from high-quality selvedge denim, OrSlows 105 is essentially an upgraded version of Levis’ iconic 501. It features the same familiar fit, but with premium detailing and construction that puts it above the competition in quality. This particular model has what OrSlow calls a two-year wash, which gives the jeans a realistic look, similar to a well-worn pair of raw denim jeans. The tricky thing here is the sizing. All available sizes are Japanese, so be sure to check the conversion chart carefully before spending your money.

Key specs Right; Selvedge: Yes; Washing: Environment

5. Samurai S710XX: Best raw denim jeans for men

Price: 349 | Shop now at Son of a Stag

If you’re looking for true Japanese raw denim and money’s no object, then these insanely heavyweight regular fit jeans from Samurai are about as good as it gets. Made in Osaka from 24oz denim, they’re about as durable as jeans and are designed to develop unique fade patterns as they age. Yes, they’re expensive, but these are the kind of jeans you’ll keep for decades, knowing they’ll just get better every time you wear them.

Key specs Right; Selvedge: Yes; Washing: Raw

