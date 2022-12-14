Tribute Brand wants to be the go-to digital fashion platform





Not everyone is on board today, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a traditional luxury brand without a digital offering. That’s what drives adoption, says Vrbanic. She also credits therise of NFTs and blockchain technology to make the value of digital products visible. But, for digital fashion, the technology remains limited. Blockchain is still not easy to navigate. It’s very volatile, she says of the still too complex user journey. The current graphics also present a challenge. AR is pretty cheap to produce in that once you’ve created a 3D model and VR skins, they can be reactivated millions of times, but that still leaves room for desire. The technology is not quite there [for digital fashion]. The filters are not perfectly adjusted. Although technology and general usability have yet to fully merge, Vbranic predicts that will happen soon. For fashion and for Tribute Brand, the ultimate goal is self-expression. In this there is room to play, especially at this stage, where the imperfections of digital fashion are evident. That’s why PFPs are the perfect outlet into the 2D metaverse called social media, Vrbanic says with a smile, comparing a Cryptopunk purchase to a Louis Vuitton bag. It’s an example of usability that’s already working well, she says. Tribute draws on this with its PFP offerings, while also anticipating AR for fun, avatars for a more faithful aesthetic, physical utility to capture the attention of those who are not yet convinced. We are going to be the brand that covers all your identities, in different spaces. This speaks to Tributes’ approach to fashion as a whole: there is no such thing as physical or digital fashion, says Vrbanic. It’s just fashion. It is this ideology that she hopes to convey to the existing fashion crowd, in order to get them on board. Fashion shouldn’t have looked like clothes, because we don’t need our bodies in these spaces. The dematerialized grant underscores Tributes’ opportunity to appeal to mainstream consumers with beautiful and meaningful utilitarian designs and experiences. For Vrbanic, these must encompass both digital and physical elements, for practical (we always have to wear clothes) and ideological reasons. Physical fashion will not die, says Vrbanic. Maybe in 100 years we’ll be wearing costumes that can be augmented. But weren’t there yet. Were in a merging situation, and merging these worlds. Tribute Brand sees itself as the middleman between the digital and the physical as they continue to blend. Takeaway key: Tribute Brand started out as a digital fashion brand, leading the charge as one of the OG players in the space. Today, this fulfills the company’s original intent: to be an interoperable digital fashion platform that hosts many different brands (in-house and partners), with product, user journey and curation at the center. As a platform, Tribute will feature a host of services that are all accessible through a single NFT asset, as evidenced by its debut Punk drop. He hopes to bring the physical fashion crowd into Web3 by making it accessible and desirable. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More by this author/on this topic: These platforms want to be the Farfetch of digital fashion Instagram wants creators to normalize NFTs In the world of Web3 fashion, who defines taste?

