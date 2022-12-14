Bikini Empire Announces Dress to Express Online Campaign to Raise Awareness of Women’s Mental Health, Self-Care and Individuality | Local News

NEW YORK, NY and VANCOUVER, BC, December 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) Bikini Empire (BE), a Canadian luxury swimwear line, today announced an international campaign titled Dress to Express to highlight dopaminergic dressing, a psychological, physiological and physical phenomenon that links what we feel to what we wear. BE’s goal is to educate and inform women that dressing in any type of clothing should focus on the belief that wearing what makes them feel good is more important than how they look.
BE is a leader in sustainable and ethical bikinis and is launching its new range in February 2023, focusing its products and messages on what psychologists call embedded cognition. Colors have long had an impact on the psyche and historically have been used to aid healing. Due to the Covid pandemic, a global economic downturn and the long overdue societal discussion on mental health and wellbeing, BE is refocusing its business model to promote a message of positivity, healing and Dressing to Express.
BE’s company sells comfortable, sexy and original swimsuits. But its owners, Monica and Kelsey Rushare committed to bringing attention to women’s mental health, promoting self-care, and making healthy choices to improve the way women feel about themselves.
No one has control over what happens in our society from a broad perspective, Monica said. But we have a choice to enrich our lives, overcome pain and suffering, and make a positive decision to improve how we feel about ourselves. Wearing a bikini exposes us physically but it also opens women to vulnerability, judgment and objectification. BE is committed to helping women realize that they have the power to send a message about how we see ourselves on the outside and on the inside. Dress to Express was created to empower women to make decisions based on self-love and the expression of their individuality.
Bikini Empire is recognized as a cult classic and considered a trendsetter in luxury women’s swimwear, focused on developing environmentally friendly and sustainable products. It’s evolved to the point that Monica and Kelsey want to help change women’s lives by focusing on the connection between clothing and emotional well-being.
As they work to launch their new swimwear line, BE unveils a series of blogs, articles and online promotions to spread the message about how the dopamine bandage is woven into the fabric of their mission. company and its products.
For more information on the BEs Dress to Express movement, please visit the BEs social media sites at Facebook, instagram and TikTok (#Bikiniempire and/or #BEdresstoexpress).
To schedule a media interview, please contact BE’s media contact and key influencers:
Dan Springer
Communications Director
Bikini Empire
Email: Dan[at]bikiniempire.ca
Such. : 858-790-9551 (USA)
*PHOTO link for the media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-1214-s2p-be-monica-and-kelsey-300dpi.jpg
*Photo caption: Monica and Kelsey Rush, owners of Bikini Empire.
NEWS SOURCE: Bikini Empire
This press release has been issued on behalf of the source of the information (Bikini Empire) which is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. The information is believed to be accurate but not guaranteed. Story ID: 87304 APDF-R8.7
2022 Send2Press, a press release and electronic marketing service of NEOTROPE, California, USA.
To see the original version, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/bikini-empire-announces-dress-to-express-online-campaign-to-raise-awareness-of-womens-mental-health-self-care-and-individuality/
Disclaimer: The content of this press release was not created by The Associated Press (AP).