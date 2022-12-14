Fashion
5 Editor-Approved Last-Minute Amazon Fashion Holiday Giveaways
If you feel like the holiday season has suddenly taken hold of you, you’re not alone. I can’t believe it’s already mid-December and a new year is on the horizon. With less than two weeks until Christmas (and a few days until Hanukkah), now is your last chance to browse holiday wish lists. Fortunately, Amazon still has tons of amazing fashion gifts that will arrive in timeand found the five items that I’m definitely adding to my cart.
My top picks include clothes, shoes, and accessories from brands like Barefoot Dreams, Baggallini, and Levis. Whether you want to spend $15 or over $100, you’ll find the perfect gift for the fashion lover in your life. Just make sure you’re signed in to your Amazon Prime account (or signed up for a 30 day free trial) to ensure items are shipped promptly and arrive on time.
Here are the five last-minute Amazon fashion giveaways I have my eye on:
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Fuzzy Socks
If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer or an extra gift, you can’t go wrong with these Barefoot Dreams Fluffy Socks. The machine washable socks are made from the brand’s signature CozyChic fabric, which is made from 100% polyester microfiber. A buyerwho wears the socks whenever they’re home, confirmed they’re so soft, fluffy and dreamy, adding that they’ve held up over the years.
Buy now: $15; amazon.com
Koolaburra by Ugg Lezly Slippers
These Moccasin slippers Koolaburra by Ugg are another comfortable shoe option, and they’re on sale for just $30, which is half their original price. Available in eight suede colors, the slippers have a plush faux fur lining and non-slip rubber outsoles, so you can wear them indoors or out. A pair of high quality slippers makes a thoughtful extra gift, especially as we head into the colder months of the year.
Buy now: $30 (originally $60); amazon.com
Rabbit Hearts Roller Pajamas
Last year, I gave a friend of mine these Rabbit Roller Pajamas, and they were a great success. Made from 100% machine washable cotton, the heart print sleepwear set includes a long sleeve henley and a pair of straight leg pants with an elastic waistband. Buyers say they are worth the price and so nice and sweet. Anyone on your list would be lucky to receive these dream pajamas.
Buy now: $118; amazon.com
Baggallini Faux Sheepskin Tote Daily Tote
I was generously offered this Baggallini faux shearling tote a few weeks ago, and I’ve been obsessed with it ever since. The bag comes in black and brown, and it’s full of handy pockets inside and out, including a back sleeve that slips over a suitcase handle. You can also choose between suspenders and a detachable shoulder strap, it really doesn’t get more practical than that. I get compliments every time I wear this bag, and now I want to gift one to everyone I know.
Buy now: $120; amazon.com
Levis Breanna Faux Leather Quilted Jacket
And finally, if you really want to impress the fashionistas in your life this holiday season, go for this Levis Faux Leather Puffer Jacket. It features faux sheepskin detailing on the oversized collar, around the front pockets, and along the cuffs and hem. A reviewer said the jacket looks and feels more expensive than it is, as the vegan leather is buttery soft and the faux shearling isn’t one to come off easily. It’s available in sizes XS to 4X and a handful of colors.
Buy now: $120; amazon.com
Time is running out to get these top-rated fashion finds in time, so be sure to grab your favorite last minute amazon gifts before the official start of the holidays.
|
