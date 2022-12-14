The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture is a haute couture version of the brand’s flagship





Mercedes-Benz gave its flagship a high fashion makeover. The ultra-luxury sub-brand of German brands, Mercedes-Maybach, unveiled the exclusive S-Class High Car on Monday. And like any other piece of sewing mode, it will only be available in very limited quantities, 150 copies, to be exact. More from Robb Report The High Car is based on the current top-of-the-range S-Class, the Maybach S680 4MATIC. As beautiful as this sedan is, the new variant makes it look underdressed. Just look at its model-exclusive two-tone paint job, with metallic nautical blue on top and rose gold on the bottom. Accenting the striking combo are a chrome hood ornament, grille, window sills and badging. The exterior package is completed with a bold set of one-piece wheels painted the same shade as the upper half of the vehicle. Inside the 2023 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class High Car The makeover extends to the interior of the vehicle. The Haute Voiture may have the same cabin layout as the Maybach S680, but the details are so much fancier. There’s plenty of premium leather, of course, but the door panels and seats also feature fashion-inspired boucl fabric, which weaves together shades of blue, beige, rose gold and gold. . The MBUX infotainment system also includes model-specific graphics and allows users to choose between 12 different avatars that can be dressed and accessorized. That’s not all, however. Open the trunk and you’ll find a set of matching bags for your next trip. Maybach intends to launch a collection of bags to coincide with the release of the cars early next year. It’s not a case of style over substance, however. The ad may not have included powertrain details, but since it’s based on the Maybach S680, we have a pretty good idea of ​​what to expect. This luxury murderer is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12. The mill is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission that distributes its 621 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels. Despite its size, the sedan is still nimble enough to sprint from zero to 60mph in just 4.4 seconds and has a top speed of 130mph. The story continues The matching bag set The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Car heralds a new chapter of high exclusivity for the brand, Mercedes-Maybach boss Daniel Lescow said in a statement. With a limited limited run of 150 units, the Special Edition reflects our brand philosophy of occasionally releasing aspirational collectibles. Thus, we further strengthen Maybach’s position as the ultimate luxury pioneer and facilitate unique luxury experiences that go beyond our customers’ expectations. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class High Car rear view With just 150 examples of the S-Class Haute Car slated to be built, don’t be surprised if the sedan vanishes from dealer lots in the blink of an eye if it even makes it that far. That’s why you’ll want to contact your dealer now to register your name. Prepare to spend big, though. Pricing has yet to be announced, but the variant will likely cost more than the Maybach S680’s starting price of $229,000. Robb’s Best Report Register for Robb Report Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitterand instagram. Click here to read the full article.

