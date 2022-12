The GQ Fashion Awards 2022

The Sabyasachis range of glasses created in collaboration with Starbucks has made it possible for all fashion and coffee fanatics to rush to the nearest Starbucks to grab a piece before it runs out. The coffee mugs, adorned with the Sabyasachi Art Foundation’s Toile de Jouy flora and fauna art prints, were also an instant hit on the internet. But what made the collaboration even more meaningful was the fact that proceeds from the exclusive range were donated to an NGO, Educate Girls, to support the education of 3,000 girls. Most Promising Indian Label Almost Gods Amid the explosion of streetwear labels, Almost Gods stands out for its distinctive approach to combining art and fashion. Founded by Dhruv Khurana and Kobi Walsh, this Delhi-based brand offers men’s, women’s and unisex clothing and accessories that create an instant statement using unique yet recognizable artwork and prints. Besides its own shopping portal, Almost Gods is also sold by a number of major streetwear stores across the country. With relatively affordable clothes, the brand offers some of the coolest clothes and accessories loved by hypebeasts and celebrities alike. Designer of the Year Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent Anthony Vaccarello and I are sitting in his stately office, housed in a 17th-century mansion on the left bank of Paris. Vaccarello just presented his Spring 2023 womenswear collection for Saint Laurent in front of the Eiffel Tower, and today it’s so quiet you can hear his French bulldog, Nino, snoring in the next room. Vaccarello’s office is minimally decorated, as if he’s still moving in, with a tidy black desk, a few Pierre Jeanneret chairs, and a small daybed under some bookshelves. It’s peaceful, he said, sipping a small glass of water. And very classy. Vaccarello, who took over Saint Laurent as the brand’s sixth creative delegate (including Mr. Saint Laurent) in 2016, is well established. Under his design, art and image leadership, the brand’s revenue skyrocketed from $1.07 billion to nearly $2.85 billion. While YSL won’t share sales breakdowns, Vaccarello says menswear is a steadily growing part of the business. He notes with some pride that he achieved this epic expansion without thinking too much about numbers, or paying attention to what sells and what doesn’t. I feel like fashion has become a bit too commercial, he says. I mean, being commercial is not a bad word. It’s important to sell, but if you can sell and have a real message or a real style, that’s bingo for me.

