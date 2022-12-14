This new Web3 vintage fashion brand hosts a Twitter space with Gucci & Bored Ape Yacht Club

Sean Wotherspoon, co-founder of MNTGE. MNTGE

A collaborative digital clothing brand built around vintage clothing, MNTGE is getting some serious buzz and hasn’t even launched yet.

The brainchild of co-founders Nick Adler, Sean Wotherspoon and Brennan Russo, the outfit combines heritage and cutting-edge technology. “We really think brand first and feel like we’ve built a really strong brand that harnesses the creative potential of digital fashion,” says Adler.

The base includes digitized replicas from the Wotherspoons vintage archive of over 4,000 garments, from retro jackets to touring t-shirts, as well as pieces inspired by the collections of other cultural leaders and industry aficionados. People who lend themselves to the culture of the beast hype, says Adler. Because they are the trendsetters, adds Russo.

A MNTGE digital render of a vintage denim jacket from Sean Wotherspoon’s collection. MNTGE

Then the fun begins. These artists and fashion designers will put their own creative stamp on the digital pieces via INKS, extra layers on top that will bring the garments to life.

The list of collaborators is still secret, but if you’re looking for clues, the co-founders’ pedigrees and various affiliations may provide a clue or two.

Adler strikes major deals between artists and brands in the entertainment industry, has Snoop Dogg as a business partner, and is also both an investor and advisor to The Sandbox, Yuga Labs, and Non-Fungible Labs. In addition to his vintage archive collection, Wotherspoon is a designer and creative director on projects with adidas, Nike, Porsche and more, Russo is the brand experience guy and former head of music and sports collaborations at adidas .

The outfit is extremely well connected with references from web3 and fashion galore. Today, to celebrate the release of their new alpha series passes (designed as clothing tags), the MNTGE team is hosting a MNTGE Twitter spacewith Bored Ape Yacht Clubs Gordon Goner and Guccis Robert Triefus who is both CEO of Gucci Vault and Gucci Metaverse Ventures and Italian Powerhouses Executive Vice President for Corporate and Brand Strategy.

MNTGE Currency Pass MNTGE

In the future, there will also be real-world extensions, AR filters as well as likely integrations with Snapchat and a variety of PFP projects as interoperability increases. See above for potential partnerships. Ultimately, the goal is to pair unique IRL pieces with their digital twins, says Adler.

Currently, the markup on physical vintage pieces can range from 100% to 300%. The idea is that the mint pass can give you access to a choice at what we think are much fairer prices.

MNTGE was born 18 months ago during a visit to vintage store Wotherspoons Round Two. When he told me a t-shirt was worth $2,000, I was speechless, Adler said. It wore a Hanes tag as opposed to a Gildan (vintage fans will understand that), had just faded and was a bootleg to boot!

All of this made him more valuable, he explained. I realized he was talking to me about traits, provenance and rarity. There were so many similarities to NFTs. The next question was how to string it together and make the representation as unique and detailed as possible.

Rear view of MNTGE vintage denim jacket. MNTG

The scanned looks are impressive thanks to an elaborate camera taking more than one hundred 360-degree photos of each garment. Then we have Pixar level designers putting them all together, Adler reveals.

The 1,500 new MNTGE passes will provide access to the collections alongside planned experiments and airdrops. After today’s list of permits is released, the rest will go to the draw tomorrow, December 15.

Besides the hype, MNTGE is also a solid business proposition. With a market value of over $96 billion in 2021 that is expected to more than double by 2026, vintage clothing is one of the fastest growing sectors in the fashion industry. Add to that the projected Web3 market size of $81.5 million by 2030 and you get the point.

The endgame, concludes Adler, is to innovate in fashion and build a future first sustainable brand.

Weekly Twitter Spaces have been up and running for some time. They featured members of MNTGE’s advisory and investor panel, such as Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoroso, Colette co-founder Sarah Andelman, Cordell Broadus aka Champ Medici, son of Snoop Dogg and alumnus of ‘adidas, Jon Wexler, and attracted between 2,000 and 10,000 listeners per episode.

MNTGE Twitter Space with Guccis Treifus and Bored Ape Yacht Clubs Gordon Goner airs today Dec. 14 through Dec. at 4 p.m. DVT. MNTGE.io

