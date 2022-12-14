Amazon dresses under $100 that should be 100% in your spin

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you also like them and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Melanie Sutrathada is an In The Know lifestyle contributor. Follow her on instagram and Twitter for more.

Let’s say you’re going on vacation or to a wedding or somewhere where you’ll see your ex or that guy who ghosted you or your high school nemesis. Whether it’s at one of the aforementioned events or just out to brunch with your BFFs, you want to look and feel totally gorgeous, but sometimes it can be hard to know what to wear. This is especially true after you’ve tossed everything in your closet into a sad, wrinkled heap the size of Mount Vesuvius on your floor.

That’s where Amazon comes in. The retail giant offers stylish and affordable dresses for just about any occasion (even your wedding yes, really). However, sifting through all the options can be overwhelming. We know that this sense of analysis paralysis is more than we care to admit. So, we’ve spent hours scouring Amazon for dresses that will never make you feel like you’re wearing nothing again.

Without further ado, here are some of our favorite Amazon dresses under $100 that should have been added to your cart, like yesterday:

The Drop Cut Out Midi$59.90 (XXS-5X)

Credit: Amazon

Available in three colors.

Where has this dress been all our life? Between the cutout, split, and flattering silhouette, it’s a 10 out of 10.

Customer review: Perfect fit and unique style. The material is of good quality. The design is a good balance between sophisticated and sexy.

Queen pink knitted midi dress with belt$48.99 (S-XL)

Credit: Amazon

Available in more than 10 colors.

It’s a fact: this stunning knitted midi dress belongs in your wardrobe. You’ll wear this comfy and flattering number again and again for office parties (is that still a thing?), date nights and everything in between.

Customer Review: It’s a beautiful dress. I bought it in blue, then I ordered another one in brown. I would order all the colors if people didn’t think it was weird. It is comfortable, falls beautifully.

R.Vivimos Long Backless Dresses$33.99 (S-XL)

Credit: Amazon

Available in over 25 colors.

Your weekend plans: A flight to Bali and hours spent twirling around in this totally Instagrammable dress. With over 11,000 reviews on Amazon, the internet has spoken and it’s clear this flowy cotton dress is a winner.

Customer Review: An amazing dreamy dress with a vintage bohemian vibe! I literally had this dress in my closet for a year waiting for the perfect opportunity to photograph it, and it was worth the wait and every penny! This mossy green color looked amazing on film. This dress is flowy and flattering. Also very comfortable. Great length!

Dokotoo Floral Print Mini Dress$31.17 (XS-XXL)

Credit: Amazon

Available in over 25 colors.

It took us 10 seconds to add this dress to our Amazon cart after seeing it had four stars and 18,000 reviews. It’s flirty, fun, and perfect for weddings, first dates, or a Broadway show. Well, take one of each color, please, and thank you.

Customer Comment: Wanted something with sleeves but still appropriate for Spring/Summer and really wanted light blue or green. This dress fits the bill 100%. It’s lightweight, the sleeves are puffy and long enough to keep flipping and not worrying about the world seeing what’s under your dress. It’s also very flattering and the movement is amazing in photos.

MakeMeChic high waisted midi dress$44.99 (L-5X)

Credit: Amazon

Available in more than 10 colors.

Alert the group chat: The dress of your dreams is here. This high waisted midi dress is gorgeous thanks to its flattering silhouette, great color options (you must see the royal blue) and the perfect stretch of the fabric.

Customer Comment: This dress offers high-end elegance and style on a budget… the accessories are on par with this dress. I was the mother of the groom and I killed the part in this dress.

PRETTYGARDEN – Long fluid bohemian dress$40.99 (S-XXL)

Credit: Amazon

Available in more than 10 colors.

Shout out to all our readers who live for a dress that looks like pajamas; this fluid maxi dress is made for you. We can’t forget the comfortable material, the cute print, and the fact that it costs less than $50 on Amazon. Whether you’re going on a cruise or having a picnic in the park, this is definitely a piece you’ll want to throw on.

Customer Review: I LOVE this dress! I bought a few different ones for a wedding I was attending and this won hands down! Super flattering and comfortable!

Mansy Knit Sweater Mini Dress$37.39 (S-XL)

Credit: Amazon

Available in over 20 colors.

Sorry in advance for your bank account, but you’ll probably want to order this dress in any color from Amazon. Pair it with tights and your favorite waders to stay warm all winter long, or wear it with a leather moto jacket throughout the seasons. This sweater mini dress should be 100% in your rotation.

Customer Review: I have this dress in blue, black and green! I love it! The fit is amazing, the quality is top notch, and it hugs all my curves! I highly recommend.

Maxi long dress ZESICA$32.99 (S-XL)

Credit: Amazon

Available in over 25 colors.

Do you dream of frolicking in a field or putting your feet in the sand? You need this strapless dress ASAP. It is super light, versatile and comfortable. On the fence? Don’t take our word for it; this piece has 4.5 stars with nearly 10,000 reviews on Amazon.

Customer review: This dress hit the mark! It’s super cute, made of a lightweight material, but not sheer, and I think it would look really cute and trendy paired with a cropped denim jacket! It fits well, is tighter where needed and flows where needed. It’s at a good price and I also like the length. It’s a winner in my book!

BerryGo long wrap dressFrom $49.99 (0-22)

Credit: Amazon

Available in over 50 colors.

Vacation Mode: Unlocked. Discover the wrap dress you’ll be turning to for just about every party this season. The silhouette is indulgent, the color is flattering, and most importantly, the compliments will be rolling in all night long.

Customer Review: This is in all the right areas. Totally covers all my imperfections. The bottom is heavy enough to drape beautifully. Perfect length. Absolutely perfect. I will keep this dress forever.

EXLURA Midi tank dress with belt$29.99 (S-XXL)

Credit: Amazon

Available in more than five colors.

It gives body and style. We love how this dress hugs you in all the right places and you can dress it up and down. Reviewers on Amazon have worn this piece to everything from weddings to vacations in Cancun.

Customer Review: This is probably the most flattering, prettiest yet also most comfortable dress I own now.

Relipop ruffled short dress$26.99 (S-XXL)

Credit: Amazon

Available in more than 10 colors.

Of course, you could buy an expensive dress to wear to your birthday dinner or the casting of The single person. Or you can order this gorgeous red mini for the price of a candle cocktail (under $30!). This ruffled wrap dress is basically a no-brainer.

Customer Comment: Bought for college graduation photos and the fit is perfect! The material is not very stretchy but I would still like to get your actual size! The length is perfect and not too short!

Long dress ZESICA Beach Party$39.99 (S-XXL)

Credit: Amazon

Available in over 25 colors.

What has over 25,000 reviews and a 4-star rating on Amazon? This dress. With over 25 colors to choose from, nothing beats this must-have. He lives up to the hype and looks even prettier in person (which anyone who’s tried online dating knows isn’t usually the case).

Customer Comment: I wore this dress to a party that all the moms at our son’s new school attended. I must have looked great. I got more compliments on this dress than I can count. It was a complete success.

Byinns Layered Swing Mini Dress$39.99 (XS-XXL)

Credit: Amazon

Available in more than 10 colors.

The baby doll dresses for life. You can’t go wrong with this royal blue dress sold on Amazon. It’s easy, airy, and flattering in so many ways. Go ahead and add it to your shopping cart.

Customer Comment: This dress is perfectly fitted, very stretchy and very comfortable to wear. I bought this to wear to my best friend’s wedding and received several compliments.

Chang Yun Bodycon Dress with Belt$54.98 (S-XL)

Credit: Amazon

Available in over 15 colors.

Think of all the places you could wear that bodycon dress. To party? Yes. Work meeting? Yes. Dinner in the Hamptons? Obviously. Were 100% sold on fit and feel. Take our money already, Amazon.

Customer review: I have never received so many compliments on a dress! It was charming and flattering. I will try to wear this dress. It was a success and I felt so comfortable in it.

Guberry Gathered Cocktail Dress$44.99 (XS-XL)

Credit: Amazon

Available in more than five colors.

Customer review: I bought this last minute for a wedding when I realized I didn’t have a good outfit for the occasion. IT’S NOW MU [sic] FAVORITE DRESS. I bought black because it said form fitting and I know black helps smooth things out visually. It was comfortable and I got tons of compliments. Didn’t roll up, wasn’t transparent and stretched a bit!

Alvaq Halterneck Evening Dress$50.99 (S-XL)

Credit: Amazon

Available in more than 10 colors.

Just enough cleavage, a gorgeous silhouette and an ultra-romantic lace overlay? Sold. You’ll wear this midi dress so often, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

Customer review: So I loved the style of this dress. The same one on Nordstrom was sold out and was $280 so for the price this dress is fantastic!

ECOWISH Mini Swing Skater Dress$27.87 39.99 (S-XL)

Credit: Amazon

Available in over 30 colors.

Can we have too many little white dresses? We think not. This one makes the clicks too easy, especially since it has over 18,000 reviews and a 4-star rating. The bow in the back, the ruffled hem and the perfect v-neck make this dress a winner.

Customer Comment: Purchased for our family beach photos. I love the way it fits me. I’m petite and having trouble finding the right size for my frame.

SUPESU satin midi dress$56 (XS-XXL)

Credit: Amazon

Several colors available

Public Service Announcement to all our slip dress loving friends: Once you try this satin midi from SUPESU on Amazon, you won’t look back. It is silky, airy and has the perfect shape. You’re welcome.

Customer Review: He’s My Husband [sic] favorite dress on me. It’s conservative enough that I can wear it to work with a blazer, but still look sexy for a date. Very light, ideal for summer.