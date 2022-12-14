Does the world fundamentally misunderstand women?

“A lot of people are going to wonder if the two of you are dating just because you’re the same age and have a lot of…things in common?” It was a New Zealand reporter last month, speaking to two world leaders; Finnish Sanna Marin and New Zealander Jacinda Ardern, who held a press conference in Auckland to discuss their historic meeting (Marin is the first Finnish Prime Minister to visit the country). The reporter’s inquiry was quickly rebuffed by Ardern, who asked if anyone had “wondered” the same of Barack Obama and one of his own predecessors, John Key, who was born just days before interval.

“Because two women meet, it’s not just because of their gender,” she said.

“We come together because we are prime ministers,” Marin concluded.

What happened at that press conference was a clear moment of everyday sexism – albeit unintentional. It’s such a commonplace existence in our lives, whether we’re world leaders or not, that it’s been bestowed with a flippant nickname, as if said with an exasperated sigh. That’s why it wasn’t just the reporter’s obviously ridiculous questioning (pause please, for his awkwardly chosen euphemism: “stuff”) that caught my eye, but what we saw Arden and Marin patiently, exhaustively, unfolding in response: womansplaining.

I firmly believe that womansplaining – explaining women to men – has become an essential enterprise; a necessary remedy for troubled times. Many men obviously need it. Because what other explanation can there be for a journalist who deigns to ask two world leaders if the reason for their meeting could be their age, their “common thing”? What does he imagine it could be? A laugh diary sharing to see if their periods synced up? A comparison of bra sizes? A bottle of wine and a debate about the other world leaders they liked at the last UN meeting?

What we have here is a fundamental misunderstanding of women, pure and simple. Even the most malicious misogyny imposed on women around the world, every day, begins with this essential premise. Just look at the work done by Meghan Markle on her podcast Archetypes. Whatever you think of her, the premise is good: we have, for centuries, misunderstood women and then unfairly labeled them. For even at the extreme – the barbaric policies against women in Iran or Afghanistan – we see that this, in its lowest form, is men’s failure to understand women, or adamant refusal to even try .

We’ve seen a myriad of examples of where womansplaining is needed just this year. Take the chaotic upset of Roe against Wade in the United States – a move that not only has disastrous consequences for the freedoms and rights of women in the states, but also for their medical safety. Many of these decisions were made by male legislators legislating about women’s bodies. The phrase “no womb, no opinion” may sound trite, but when those without a womb make no effort to develop an empathetic understanding of what it can be like to have one, it’s quite exact.

Protests in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini Stephanie KeithGetty Images

This was painfully evident in a viral TikTok campaign by the group Roe V Bros last month in America, which saw women conduct vox pop interviews with men on topics ranging from menstrual care to pregnancy. The results were both laughable (several men thought a woman used a tampon during her entire period) and equally terrifying. The point was to show that these men knew nothing about women’s bodies and were about to vote in the midterm elections, where women’s bodies were on the ticket.

Or maybe we just have to watch comments made by Polish politician Jarosław Kaczyński last month, who blamed low birth rates on “women who drink too much”. Or maybe we should look, once again, at the meaningless reaction to the death of Sarah Everard and the furor over women’s safety that has been largely ignored – or worse, met with a response, like the women who are asked to stay home overnight, which gloriously and offensively missed the point.

The idea of ​​a complaining woman may be funny, but it speaks to a serious problem – one that often has fatal consequences. What we have here is a huge gap in overall understanding between men and women, with the latter having policies and political decisions made about their lives by those who have no understanding of their experiences. A lot of that is about, yes, the people in those rooms; the lack of women in decision-making positions, the lack of female leadership. We’re focusing on that at the cost, I think, of solving the larger problem. There is a need to address the lack of parity in leadership roles, but it is just putting a band-aid on a gaping wound that has gone untreated for millennia.

When those who don’t understand us are the ones in charge of our lives, we have a serious problem.

Because the biggest problem here is this endemic misunderstanding of women. We are still so deeply altered by society that we remain a “minority”, a special case, a departure from the norm. As long as our lack of being human is perceived as “man”, we will suffer the consequences of micro-aggressions, discriminations, senseless investigations that require feminine explanations. The result of this misunderstanding is a world where laws are made over our bodies, which too many men have not yet had the curiosity or common sense to realize that these are the bodies of people who deserve the same lives and freedoms. than them. When those who misunderstand us, who don’t want to understand us, are the ones in charge of our security, our prospects, our lives, we have a serious problem.

Gentlemen, we also have “common stuff” with you. Come, let us explain…