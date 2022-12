Heidi Klum’s optical illusion dress made her look like moving water – NBC4 Washington

Heidi Klummakes a stylish splash on the“Avatar 2: The Water Wave”Red carpet. While attending the Los Angeles premiere of James Cameronnew sci-fi/action movieon December 12, the supermodel stunned herself in asparkly silver sheer dress. However, this was no ordinary dress. Her Lever Couture tulle design featured sculptural sleeves, an asymmetrical lower half that included excess tulle cut into thick fringe strips, and a thigh-high slit. From sheer silver fabric to architectural structure, the piece created the illusion of moving water. The ‘Making the Cut’ star accessorized her shimmering number with see-through heels and diamond-encrusted studs. And Klum’s dedication to dressing in the Avatartheme tooextended to its beautyas opted for an elegantwet hairstyle effect,which made her appear as if she had just stepped out of the pool. PHOTOS: Heidi Klum’s best looks Heidi Klum is the queen of spooky season, hook line and sinker. The 49-year-old showed off her over-the-top costume at her annual “Heidi Halloween” party in New York on Monday. She wasn’t the only one dressing the part, either. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, got in on the action wearing a silver metallic suit with a matching shirt. Of course, this isn’t the first time the couple have coordinated their looks for a special occasion. During the modelannual Halloween partyshe made jaws drop in a giant worm costume, while Kaulitz dressed up as a fisherman. “I only have one look, and I’m going to be very claustrophobic in it,” she teased a month before.during an interview with E! New. “And I think I don’t think, I know, it’s going to be the best I’ve ever done.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend 20th Century Studio’s ‘Avatar 2: The Way of Water’ US Premiere at Dolby Theater on December 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California. At the time, she estimated that it would take her 14 hours to transform into her costume. “I can’t let my Halloween fans down,” she said. “Then I have to bring it!” Although Halloween has come and gone, it’s clear that the “America’s Got Talent” judge is dedicated to raising the fashion bar. Heidi Klum sat down with Access Hollywood at the 2022 Peoples Choice Awards and shared what it was like to be at the event. She also talked about her daughter Leni Klum and how she sends her groceries to her while she’s at college.

