Fashion
Dress Day Lessons
Several weeks ago I was asked on short notice to help fill a table at a fundraising dinner. The theme of the evening was the Roaring Twenties. (The 1920s, not the current decade, which seems to roar noticeably less.) So, I hit the interwebs and found a long, sparkly dress to rent for the weekend. Because the notice was short and the service is good, the dress arrived the very next day.
Speaking of the next day, it was too the day the text came in telling me there had been a misunderstanding, and the table was actually already full and didn’t need any extra hot bodies in sparkly dresses.
So there I was, with a sparkly dress and nowhere to wear it.
What to do? What to do ? Should I throw a party? Dress up and invite my friends over? Try to sneak in the advantage?
I decided to go in another direction. I woke up Saturday morning, put on the dress and a pair of white sneakers, took a selfie, posted it to social media, and announced Dress Day. I then wore the dress everywhere I could think of and posted the pictures on Facebook. All day. I cooked. I pumped gasoline. I trained (or at least pretended to train, long enough to have a chance or two). I rang a Salvation Army bell. I posed with a Walmart greeter, a skeletal Santa and a life-size cutout of Bruce Willis. I went out for donuts, I went out for dinner, I went out for cocktails.
And it went viral. Friends shared the posts. People who barely spent time on Facebook regularly logged in to see where I was going next. I received invitations. Hints. Ask to join me for the next Dress Day.
At one point I was riding with my niece, who I recruited as a photographer, and I started laughing. She asked what was so funny and all I could say was it’s so stupid!!
Why yes it isyou might be thinking. And I read about it in my local Catholic newspaper…why?
Well, this is where it gets interesting. And made me think:
When a middle-aged woman wears a long, shimmering designer dress, a pair of sneakers and a parka on the streets of Denver in late November, she doesn’t look glamorous. She looks a bit ridiculous. And it gets a lot of attention. People were calling me on the street, in the shops, even from their cars. I really like your dress!! And I would follow. Want to hear the story? They always have. So you want to be in a photo? Again, they always have. Still. (Well, except for one camera-shy Walmart host who hid behind the panel while his partner flashed a big smile.)
I honestly didn’t want dress day to end. When I finally got home, late in the evening, I sat down in front of the fireplace. Because I was cold. And because I wanted to contemplate the day.
On an average day, I see a lot of people, but only speak with a handful. I talk to my dad, my customers, maybe a friend or two, maybe a cashier. But between the streets and the alleys of shops and the elevators and the restaurants, I see much more. Dozens or perhaps hundreds of images and likenesses of God. But we pass like ships in the night, each absorbed in our own thoughts and our own worlds.
All it took was a sparkly dress to break that cycle. I connected with so much people dress day. I spoke face to face with dozens of random people I met. I connected virtually with thousands of others.
What I was doing was really then ridiculous. But it made people then happy. I have pictures of me in the dress, posing with complete strangers smiling like they just won the lottery. People who saw it on Facebook still tell me that following The Day of the Dress made their day.
And sure as hell does mine.
My takeaways? I think we live in a fundamentally solitary society. Even in the middle of a crowd, one feels isolated. Maybe her distrust, maybe she’s reluctant to challenge social conventions. But we walk around in our own little bubbles.
But we don’t want to at. Dress day taught me that people are dying for connection. They don’t want to be isolated any more than I do. They want to to connect with the people around them. They just don’t know how to break the ice. Give them an excuse for something fun, something positive and they’re more than open.
I’ve never understood people who wear weird clothes, or dye their hair weird colors, or do other things that make them stand out. But now I think so. A certain quirkiness seems to bring people out of their shells.
So what am I going to do? I’m not going to walk around in a designer dress every day. (Although I’m going to do it at least once a year. And from what I hear, I’m going to have lots of company next time.) I’m not going to dye my hair or wear purple tights.
But I bet there are other ways to stand out. And if, at this Christmas time, I really trying to show my faith in my face, in my behavior, in my actions? What if, when I walk through the mall, instead of thinking about everything I have to do, I think about the people around me? What if I just try to look at them with love, instead of looking through them? What if, after praying for the love of Christ to enter my heart, I do all I can to radiate that love? What if I was looking for reasons to reach out to the sad, the lonely, the hurt?
Maybe I can find ways to shine without the dress.
Maybe we all can.
