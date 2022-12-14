Six places to shop at the Pearl in San Antonio





The Pearl boasts some of San Antonio’s finest restaurants, world-class accommodations in the lavish and historic Hotel Emma, ​​and stunning city views along the Museum Reach of the River Walk running directly behind the sprawling campus that was once home to the legendary Pearl Brewery.

It’s also a retail wonderland, with enough options to keep any shopaholic busy for a day. From high-end fashion made right here in San Antonio to quirky and humorous souvenirs to a wide selection of food products produced by local businesses, the Pearl has something for everyone.

READ MORE: Wine and dine at The Pearl from morning to night William Luther, staff member This guide will take you to some of the best and most loyal San Antonio retail options you’ll find at the Pearl. Consider your wallet savvy. Shop before: Adelante has been in business since 1975 and is known for its selection of women’s clothing that reflects the city’s pure San Antonio spirit. The selection ranges from fun and modern clothes to clothing inspired by traditional Mexican styles. The bright and colorful store also offers a wide assortment of candles, home decor, jewelry, seasonal decorations and more. 303 Pearl Parkway, Suite 107, 210-826-6770, adelanteboutique.com, Facebook: @AdelanteBoutique Cycling world: Bike World has kept San Antonio rolling on two wheels since 1971 and now has five stores across the city. While you can buy bikes, accessories, apparel, and more here, visitors are likely to be more interested in the stores’ bike rental program. Bike World is well stocked with bikes perfect for exploring beyond the confines of the Pearl which are available for as little as 4 hours in a 5 day rental period. RELATED: Don’t want to pay to park at the Pearl? Here are alternative options. 300 E. Grayson St., 210-222-1969, bikeworld.com, Facebook: @Bike.World.SATX Modern Feliz: This quirky and playful boutique was founded by Ginger and Mario Diaz in 2017 and expanded to The Pearl two years later. With a vibrant collection of artwork, jewelry, fashion accessories, home decor and more, many by San Antonio-based artists, this is the best place at The Pearl to pick up a little souvenir of your stay in the city of Alamo. 303 Pearl Parkway, Suite 104, 210-622-8364, felizmodern.com, Facebook: Feliz Modern Cellar: Located inside the historic Hotel Emma, ​​this spot doubles as a small cafe with several takeaway food options. But the main draw here is a selection of produce perfect for any visiting foodie. From local cookbooks to bottles and jars of San Antonio-produced jams and condiments, to a robust selection of beer and wine to go, Larder has something for just about anyone looking for an edible way to self-catering. memories of their stay at the Pearl. 136 E. Grayson St., 210-448-8355, thehotelemma.com, Facebook: Pantry Niche: The mother-daughter team of Nilgn and Ayse Derman started the clothing company Niche 25 years ago and opened their first retail store in The Pearl in 2014. The Niches clothing line is exclusively designed and sewn in the United States. United. As well as an eclectic and colorful array of womenswear, Niche recently added menswear to the lineup, making the store one of the few places in the Pearl where a guy can pick up some new duds. 302 Pearl Parkway, Suite 112, 210-437-0239, nicheatpearl.com, Facebook: Niche at Pearl Pearl Producers Market: Held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, it’s San Antonio’s premier farmer’s market with dozens of vendors, restaurants, artisans and, of course, farmers, peddling their wares. Often featuring live music, plenty of margaritas, and a legion of kids splashing around in a large water feature on the grounds, this farmer’s market is as much a block party for catching up with friends as it is a place to stock up. your pantry. 312 Pearl Parkway, 210-212-7260, atpearl.com, Facebook: @pearlfarmersmarket

