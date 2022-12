AnnaSophia Robb Opens Up About Her Viral Wedding Dress, Outfits, and Must-Have Gifts

Photo: Charles Roussel/Courtesy of St~Germain AnnaSophia Robb is just as surprised as you are that her wedding has gone so viral. “Like, why are people yelling at me on the street [about my wedding]? “, she asks during a holiday dinner she threw for Saint Germain (who was responsible for some of the signature cocktails at the aforementioned viral wedding). If you haven’t seen at Robb’s vogue weddingyou’re in for a treat: the actor married Trevor Paul in Inness, a great hotel in the Catskills, last summer. She wore vintage John Galliano from Vintage Aralda for her rehearsal dinner, then customized Danielle Frankel Studio for the ceremony. She admits the research process the dress was heartbreaking at first: “I didn’t know what I was doing. You get engaged and you don’t realize it’s an industry on its own. It’s a lot.” But she had Frankel in mind. “I had seen her Zoë Kravitz piece – crochet with beads – and I fell in love,” she says. “Then his team said, ‘Hey, congratulations.’ And I said, ‘Oh, hey.'” “We had this amazing process,” she continues. “I went to her studio and she had all her beautiful dresses – it was the fitting period, but it was so good. Her pieces made me feel so much, they also felt so unique and, honestly, they were so comfortable. I have my wedding dress hanging on the back of my bedroom door, and I look at it every day, like, ‘When am I going to get you back?'” To play hostess to the holiday dinner, Robb opted for something festive and holiday-appropriate: a strapless mini dress in plush velvet with scalloped floral appliqué from Oscar of Leasea brand that embodies New York. Scroll to continue Photo: Charles Roussel/Courtesy of St~Germain Having lived in the city for a long time (#JusticeForTheCarrieDiaries), the actress says that of all the outside forces and mediums through which we receive information, New York has the strongest influence on her style: “You see me in Colorado, I’m a totally different person.” “Personally, I dress for the occasion, but what influences my style more than anything at the moment is: what makes me happy? I try to be less concerned about what other people think and what I want to project,” she says. “I want to think sustainably. I want bullion coins. I also want bullion coins that make me happy and don’t necessarily feel safe all the time.” It’s all about personal style, with a focus on the personal: “When I look at people I look up to, it’s like that — Chloë Sevigny, Alexa Chung, SJP. They’re all very different, but very they.” Photo: Charles Roussel/Courtesy of St~Germain As we head into the holidays – that is, dressing up peak occasions – Robb also has a must-have gift that he hasn’t missed: framed artwork, photographs and even ornaments. “It’s so boring to frame things,” she says. “Framebridge is really good at it. Just mail it…I’m framing my seating plan for my wedding.” A St~Germain pump dispenser would also be nice. Please note: We occasionally use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making. Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

