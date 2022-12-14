Fashion
2022 has been a bad year for famous men
Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images
Try to name just one good man. You can not. The only thing close to a good man is Chris Pine, and he’s not a man; he is a demi-god. The unfortunate and painfully obvious truth is that 2022 will now be remembered as the year men simply failed.
There are many ways a person can be questionable, some objectively worse than others, and men found each of them this year. There were the men with an unbearable lack of self-awareness, screaming cancel culture to an audience of millions. There were the men whose long history of abuse allegations did nothing to deter people from coming to their defense or giving them MTV VMA cameos. Did you know that Louis CK won a Grammy this year? If anyone is worried that these men haven’t had a chance to apologize, learn, and grow, you can rest assured they’re getting rewards instead.
It was a particularly embarrassing year for men with too much money. Over the summer, Jeff Bezos reportedly wanted to pay to dismantle and reassemble a bridge in the Netherlands so his stupid big boat could get through. Eventually, the superyacht was rerouted after locals threatened to bomb her with old eggs, which should, in any case, only be a consequence of being one of the richest men in the world. Earlier this year, Elon Musk officially acquired Twitter, and we’ve been gifted months of subsequent terror. After laying off nearly half of Twitter employees, some of whom had pronounced against Musk, we were brought to bear witness to the strange internal email that Musk sent to other Twitter employees. (The words extremely hardcore in a work email should automatically report you to HR, i.e. if Twitter still has an HR department.) Then, for reasons unknown to humanity, Musk tweeted a photo of his bedside table , adorned with several cans of Diet Coke without caffeine. , two revolvers and various water stains probably due to numerous Cokes. If nothing else, it’s further confirmation that all the money in the world can’t buy you taste.
Speaking of bad taste, Drake decided his collab album with 21 Savage was the right time to claim that Megan Thee Stallion lied about being shot by Tory Lanez. (Lanez is currently under house arrest, awaiting judgment.) Why? Probably the same reason he thought he was making a fake vogue the cover was a good idea. (He and 21 Savage are now being sued by Cond Nast over the promotional stunt.)
Among the most notable questionable men of the year were the grumpy men who embodied the ick. There is Adam Levine and his terrible texts. It’s only a matter of time before we get a Maroon 5 single titled I May Need to See the Booty (Fuckkkkkkkkk). It will unfortunately feature Robin Thicke. There was the Try Guy cheating scandal that validated our cultural suspicion of woman guys. And while Liam Payne claiming that Simon Cowell started with [his] face and worked around the rest to create One Direction doesn’t relate directly to his love life, it feels representative of it. Payne seems like the kind of guy who can’t shut up about how much he likes to get down on women (i.e. someone who’s bad at oral sex).
I’d be remiss not to mention the Whiny Little Baby-Men years. These are the men who had to overcome adversity like omelettes and pens. They should not be confused with men who refuse to act their age, as evidenced by the people they date: 50-year-old men who met their fiancé when she was a teenager and 47-year-old men who had a adventure with a woman who could have gone to high school with their daughter. To paraphrase an old adage, you don’t like MILFs; you are 30 years old, they are age appropriate women.
Somehow, in 2022, there are men who still make hypermasculinity their all. These range from scams to supplements liver kings to men who proudly embrace the title of king of toxic masculinity. These men share a singular and collective brain cell with the men who will inevitably comment on this article with a variant of What If a Man SaiD this About Women?? Baby, wake up. They literally are.
Then there are the really sinister men, the ones whose names can’t really bear to be repeated lest they get even a modicum of attention. They have either been a guest on the Alex Joness podcast or are Alex Jones himself.
Oh no! My questionable men Music Play-Off starts, and there are still so many people I haven’t mentioned. Don’t worry, I haven’t forgotten you, Ricky GervaisMatt Gaetz, Brad Pitt, Tom Brady, Tristan Thompson and most of the men of Love is blind!
Gentlemen, I support you! Hoping you can collect it in 2023.
